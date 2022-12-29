Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine (Immune, Therapy) Markets Report 2022: A $91 Million market by 2030 - Rising Incidence and Prevalence Rates of Tuberculosis Driving Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market, by Product Type, by Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017- 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market held a market value of USD 61.31 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 91.10 million by the year 2030.

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In addition to that, the market volume is projected to be 535.7 million units in 2021, along with a growth rate of 3.3% over the forecast period.

With the rising incidence and prevalence rates of tuberculosis, the BCG tuberculosis vaccine demand has substantially increased. The high population growth, along with the rising clinical trials is also subject to boost of the market. On the other hand, the rising supply chain logistics, involving the raw material procurement and supply is an element that hinders the growth rate of the BCG tuberculosis vaccine industry to a limited extent.

There has been a tremendous rise in the number of deaths due to TB in 2020, which is believed to have resulted through the disruptions to treatment and diagnosis caused by the pandemic outbreak. According to TB Facts, TB is the second leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, which ranks second to COVID-19.

Moreover, the concern revolving around the side effects of the vaccine is also hampering the preference rate of the market.

Growth Influencers:

High Prevalence and Incidence Rates of Tuberculosis Worldwide

The rising prevalence and incidence rates of tuberculosis over the globe drives the demand for the BCG TB vaccine at a significant level. For instance, according to GHE, a registered charity commission based in the UK, stated that around 30 high burden countries in the world accounted for 86% of all estimated incidence cases on a global level. The incidence rate for India accounted to be 26%, whereas for China, it was 8.5%. such high statistics drive the growth rate of the market.

The surge in population growth across the world

The high population growth contributes directly to the increasing demand for the BCG tuberculosis vaccines. For instance, according to the statistics published by the United Nations, the world's population is expected to increase by 2 billion persons in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion currently to 9.7 billion in 2050 and could peak at around 11 billion by 2100. Thus, the high population creates high demand, leading to the market growth for the BCH tuberculosis vaccines market.

Regional Overview

By region, the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific market for BCG tuberculosis vaccine held the largest market share of more than 60% in 2021, accounting for a revenue of USD 38.94 million, owing to the high research-focused countries, such as Japan, Australia, and India.

For instance, in March 2022, the Serum Institute of India applied to the Drugs Controller General of India seeking Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its recombinant BCG (rBCG) vaccine for the prevention of tuberculosis. Furthermore, the European region is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rising awareness.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market include China Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Japan BCG Laboratory, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, GSBPL, Statens Serum Institute, AJ Vaccines, among others.

The major five players in the market hold approximately 70% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, expansions to sustain in the market.

For instance, in November 2020, Gulf Health Council (GHC) approved AJ Vaccines' production site-facility in Copenhagen, Denmark. The approval implies the vaccine production is at a high standard which will aid to assure timely patient access to vaccines in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the other countries in the Middle Eastern region.

The global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of BCG tuberculosis vaccines

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in BCG tuberculosis vaccine, cost analysis of BCG tuberculosis vaccine tools

The global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market?

Segments Overview:

By Product Type

The immune BCG product type segment held the largest market share of more than 80% in 2021.

By Application

The hospitals segment is likely to hold an opportunity of more than USD 20 million from 2022 to 2030.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $61.31 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $91.1 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BCG Tuberculosis (TB) Vaccine

1.2 Market Taxonomy

1.3 Objective of the study

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.3 Forecasting Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Market Value and Growth Factor Analysis

3.3 Segmental Overview

Chapter 4 Competition Landscape

4.1 Global BCG Tuberculosis (TB) Vaccine Market Key Players

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.3 Market Concentration Rate

4.4 Competitive Dashboard - Competitor Mapping

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 High prevalence of tuberculosis worldwide

5.1.1.2 The surge in population growth across the world

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Uncertainty in the supply of raw materials and side effects associated with the vaccine

5.1.3 Opportunity

5.1.3.1 Initiatives by United Nations (UN) for TB prevention worldwide

5.1.4 Trend

5.1.4.1 Investing in tuberculosis prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and research

5.2 COVID-19 Impact

5.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 6 Global BCG Tuberculosis (TB) Vaccine Market, Value Chain and Sales Chain Analysis

6.1 Industry Channel & Sales Channel Analysis

6.1.1 BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Industry Chain Analysis

6.1.2 BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Consumer

6.1.3 BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Sales & Marketing

6.1.3.1 BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Sales Channel

6.1.3.2 BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Distributors

Chapter 7 Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market Analysis, by Region

7.1 Sector Breakdown Assessment, 2017-2030

7.1.1 Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market Revenue and Volume by Region (2017-2030)

Chapter 8 Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market Analysis, by Type

Chapter 9 Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market Analysis, by Application

Company Profiles

Japan BCG Laboratory

China Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Merck KGaA

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

GSBPL

AJ Vaccines

Statens Serum Institute

