Statement - Re-appointment of Ivan Zinger as Correctional Investigator of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, issued the following statement:

"I am pleased to announce the re-appointment of Dr. Ivan Zinger as Correctional Investigator of Canada. Having served as Correctional Investigator for the past six years and having previously served as Executive Director and General Counsel in the Office of the Correctional Investigator, Dr. Zinger brings a wealth of experience and has shown great commitment to meeting the many challenges, demands and expectations of this role.

I look forward to continuing to work with him and the Office in fulfilling the Government's duty to ensure Canada's federal correctional system remains safe, fair, humane and effective."

The appointment is for a term of five years and is effective as of January 1, 2023.

Associated Links:

Office of the Correctional Investigator 
Governor in Council appointments

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

