Alopecia Market Size is expected to reach at USD 16,760 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2%, Owing to Growing Prevalence of Hair Loss

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alopecia Market Size accounted for USD 8,379 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 16,760 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.



Alopecia Market Statistics

Global alopecia market revenue was worth USD 8,379 million in 2021, with a 8.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America alopecia market share gathered more than 36.4% in 2021

Asia-Pacific alopecia market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030

By distribution channel, the prescription category capture over 65.8% of total market share in 2021

Increasing prevalence of areata and androgenic alopecia, propel the alopecia market value



Alopecia Market Report Coverage:

Market Alopecia Market Alopecia Market Size 2021 USD 8,379 Million Alopecia Market Forecast 2030 USD 16,760 Million Alopecia Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.2% Alopecia Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Alopecia Market Base Year 2021 Alopecia Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Disease Type, By Distribution Channel, By End Users, And By Geograph Alopecia Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cipla, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Merck & Co., Viviscal, Regaine, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Kirkland Signature, Lexington International LLC, Vitabiotics, Alpecin - Dr. Kurt Wolff GmbH & Co, Johnson and Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Alopecia Market Overview

Alopecia also referred to as spot baldness, is a clinical syndrome characterized by loss of hair and bald patches on the scalp. Furthermore, sedentary lifestyles, poor eating habits, and rising stress levels are all contributing to excessive hair damage and loss. Alopecia areata is a common condition, with an estimated prevalence of one in every 1,000 people and a lifetime risk of about 2%.

Alopecia Market Trends

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing spending on healthcare and rising per capita income have all contributed to the market's expansion. During the forecast period, topical has the largest market share. The greater absorbability as well as the non-invasive nature of treatments are driving growth. The treatments can be found in lotions, creams, and liquids. Men account for the majority of the alopecia market. Furthermore, the market for women is expected to grow during the forecast period. The primary driving force behind growth is a high level of awareness about hair treatments.

Some of the major driving factors for the market are the rising incidence of hair loss, technological innovations in alopecia diagnosis, and the increase in the number of chronic diseases associated with hair loss. Changing lifestyles, such as excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption, and rising stress indices among people, are thought to be major contributors to the rise in the prevalence of alopecia. Though the disease's epidemiology is unidentified, genetic factors are thought to be one of the factors that cause and have been linked to many cases of alopecia. Furthermore, rising disposable income and a greater emphasis on aesthetics are expected to fuel demand for alopecia products. Furthermore, aging and genetic anomalies increase the demand for alopecia therapies. Ender also has a significant impact on disease receptivity.

Alopecia Market Segmentation

The global alopecia market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on disease type, distribution channel, and end users. By disease type, the segment is separated into alopecia areata, cicatricial alopecia, traction alopecia, alopecia totalis, androgenetic alopecia, alopecia universalis, and other. Alopecia Areata leads the segment, which is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is categorized into prescriptions, and OTC. According to the alopecia market forecast, the alopecia areata category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Moreover, the market is split into dermatology clinics, homecare settings, and other, based on the end users. Dermatology clinics will dominate the market during the forecast period. The major drivers responsible for dermatology clinics are newer technologies and appropriate medication or therapy.

Alopecia Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide alopecia market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to an alopecia industry analysis, North America holds the largest market share in 2021. The introduction of brand-new drugs, as well as favorable activities undertaken by relevant organizations, are the primary motivators for the region's significant chunk. The presence of large numbers of players, the existence of major market players, as well as the availability of substantial investments will all contribute to market growth. Due to its well-developed healthcare industry, large aging population, as well as high spending on healthcare, the United States controls the majority of the market. Europe is the market's second biggest region, followed by Asia-Pacific. During the projected timeline, Asia-Pacific is predicted to expand at the fastest rate. Over the projected timeframe, nations such as China, India, and Singapore will present significant opportunities for growth due to economic development and rising disposable income.

Alopecia Market Players

Some of the prominent alopecia market companies are Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Cipla, Lexington International LLC, Viviscal, Regaine, Kirkland Signature, Alpecin - Dr. Kurt Wolff GmbH & Co, Vitabiotics, Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

