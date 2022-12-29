Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,848 in the last 365 days.

OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

December 29, 2022 3:00 PM | 2 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.  A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts: 




Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

Communications & Event Manager

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@outfront.com

courtney.richards@outfront.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-chief-executive-officer-jeremy-male-to-participate-in-citis-2023-communications-media--entertainment-conference-301711176.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.