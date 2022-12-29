Submit Release
GeBBS Announces Opening of Two New Global Delivery Centers in India

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.(ChrysCapital portfolio company), a leading provider of revenue-cycle management (RCM) and risk adjustment solutions for healthcare providers and payers, announced today that it has opened two new delivery centers in India to meet the increased demand of its expanding client base.

The state-of-the-art facilities have been opened in Hyderabad and Mumbai, India with seating capacity of 1500 and 1000 seats respectively. These delivery centers were inaugurated by Milind Godbole, CEO and Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions in presence of GeBBS leadership team. With these two new additions the total tally has now reached to nineteen delivery centers spread across India, Philippines, and US.

"We are very excited to be expanding our presence in Hyderabad & Mumbai. These Strategic investments will further scale GeBBS' operational capabilities" said Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. Our new state of the art facilities aligns with our growth strategy and will provide positive service experience to our clients".

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a KLAS rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 14000+strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 20 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com

