Positioning for Growth, Cornerstone Automation Relocates Headquarters to Larger Facility in Montgomery County

Cornerstone Automation, a leading control system integration company, is moving into a larger facility in Franconia, Pennsylvania. The new headquarters offers increased space for their growing business and expanding team of engineers.

TELFORD, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Automation, a leading control system integration company based in Telford, PA, today announced that the company's headquarters will open doors at a new location on January 1, 2023. Cornerstone Automation's new facility will allow the company to accommodate its growing team and better serve client needs. With their extensive range of services, including Control System Modernization, Service & Support, Custom Control Panel Building, Smart Information Solutions, Industrial Networking & Infrastructure, and Full-Service Control Projects, the additional space will be a welcome upgrade.

"Our new headquarters is located in Montgomery County which will be convenient for our clients and employees," said President Alan Ferrin. "The new facility offers a significantly larger office with wonderful amenities, allowing us to attract top talent and continue to grow."

The new office and shop are located at 180 Schoolhouse Road, Franconia (Souderton), Pennsylvania. This new location will help house an expanding team of engineering professionals as Cornerstone Automation continues to grow as a business. This industrial flex space features high ceilings, shipping & receiving facilities, and plenty of parking. The property offers easy access to nearby state roads such as routes 113 and 309 as well as Interstate 476.

Cornerstone Automation has built a reputation of being a trusted and reliable partner to many manufacturing and industrial clients throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Their team has expertise in electromechanical engineering as well as IT/OT networking infrastructure required for industry 4.0 digitalization initiatives. The company's solutions have benefited manufacturers in food and beverage, medical, material handling, industrial machinery, metals and mining, water and wastewater, rubber and plastics, and many other industries.

About Cornerstone Automation

Cornerstone Automation offers comprehensive industrial automation system integration services ranging from design/build to maintaining and improving plant operations. As a trusted and reliable partner to many manufacturing and industrial clients throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, Cornerstone has built an outstanding relationship with clients that they have served for multiple decades. The Cornerstone team has expertise in electromechanical engineering as well as IT/OT networking infrastructure required for industry 4.0 digitalization initiatives. To learn more, visit the Cornerstone Automation website.

