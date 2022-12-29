Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,808 in the last 365 days.

Positioning for Growth, Cornerstone Automation Relocates Headquarters to Larger Facility in Montgomery County

Cornerstone Automation, a leading control system integration company, is moving into a larger facility in Franconia, Pennsylvania. The new headquarters offers increased space for their growing business and expanding team of engineers.

TELFORD, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Automation, a leading control system integration company based in Telford, PA, today announced that the company's headquarters will open doors at a new location on January 1, 2023. Cornerstone Automation's new facility will allow the company to accommodate its growing team and better serve client needs. With their extensive range of services, including Control System Modernization, Service & Support, Custom Control Panel Building, Smart Information Solutions, Industrial Networking & Infrastructure, and Full-Service Control Projects, the additional space will be a welcome upgrade.

"Our new headquarters is located in Montgomery County which will be convenient for our clients and employees," said President Alan Ferrin. "The new facility offers a significantly larger office with wonderful amenities, allowing us to attract top talent and continue to grow."

The new office and shop are located at 180 Schoolhouse Road, Franconia (Souderton), Pennsylvania. This new location will help house an expanding team of engineering professionals as Cornerstone Automation continues to grow as a business. This industrial flex space features high ceilings, shipping & receiving facilities, and plenty of parking. The property offers easy access to nearby state roads such as routes 113 and 309 as well as Interstate 476.

Cornerstone Automation has built a reputation of being a trusted and reliable partner to many manufacturing and industrial clients throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Their team has expertise in electromechanical engineering as well as IT/OT networking infrastructure required for industry 4.0 digitalization initiatives. The company's solutions have benefited manufacturers in food and beverage, medical, material handling, industrial machinery, metals and mining, water and wastewater, rubber and plastics, and many other industries.

About Cornerstone Automation
Cornerstone Automation offers comprehensive industrial automation system integration services ranging from design/build to maintaining and improving plant operations. As a trusted and reliable partner to many manufacturing and industrial clients throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, Cornerstone has built an outstanding relationship with clients that they have served for multiple decades. The Cornerstone team has expertise in electromechanical engineering as well as IT/OT networking infrastructure required for industry 4.0 digitalization initiatives. To learn more, visit the Cornerstone Automation website.

Media Contact

Georgia H. Whalen, Cornerstone Automation, (978) 697-2664, gwhalen@rivergatemarketing.com

 

SOURCE Cornerstone Automation

You just read:

Positioning for Growth, Cornerstone Automation Relocates Headquarters to Larger Facility in Montgomery County

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.