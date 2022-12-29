Submit Release
Renewcell Starts Deliveries of Circulose(R) Pulp from Renewcell 1 to Customers

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ)

Today, Renewcell dispatched the first shipment of Circulose® dissolving pulp produced at its Renewcell 1 plant in Sundsvall to a customer. This sale is the latest step in the ramp-up of Renewcell 1 to its initial capacity of 60,000 tonnes per year.

Harald Cavalli-Björkman
press@renewcell.com
+46 70 590 32 04

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

