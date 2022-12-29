Submit Release
ATI AirTest Announces Results of 2022 AGM - All Resolutions Approved

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2022) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. AAT AATGF (the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi announces Results of AGM held on December 21, 2022. All Resolutions were passed with a majority of the shares represented approving all resolutions by a positive vote exceeding 85% in all cases.

The Company wishes to thank all the shareholders that participated by proxy at the meeting representing 23.22% of the issued and outstanding shares.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Ted Konyi, CEO

Phone: (604) 225 2209
Fax :(604) 517 3900
Email: ted.konyi@airtest.com
Website: www.airtest.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning Mr. Stewart's belief that the Company can grow rapidly and that he can lead it to significant sales growth and profitability. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward-looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polocies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149833

