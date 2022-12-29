Hansen Meat Service Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Smoked Beef Hearts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 29, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. — Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for smoked beef heart pieces sold at its retail store. This includes products purchased on or before Dec. 27, 2022, and all products were sold in 16-oz. containers carrying a mark of inspection with establishment No. 74.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the product may be adulterated. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a resu​lt of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Rick Kastenson, Hansen Meat Service, at (262) 835-9510.



USDA Recall Classifications



Class I

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.





