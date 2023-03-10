The Global Aqua Feed Market size, which was valued at $31.90 billion in 2021 and will reach $50.50 billion in 2029
The global aqua feed market, which was valued at $31.90 billion in 2021 and will reach $50.50 billion in 2029, is expanding at a CAGR of 6.80% each year.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 10, 2023
— Roy
Aqua Feed Market Overview
A fish meal called Aqua Feed is developed especially for fish that are kept in aquariums. Since most fish spend the majority of their time at the bottom of the tank, this food is typically in the form of pellets or flakes that are made to sink. Aqua Feed is designed to be nutrient-rich and to offer fish all the vitamins and minerals they require to remain healthy and prosper.
The future of "Aqua Feed" appears promising. This kind of animal feed is a sustainable and greener substitute for conventional animal feed because it is manufactured from algae and fish waste. Additionally, Aqua Feed is nutritionally complete, containing all the elements that are necessary for animals to thrive.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Extruded and pelletized aqua feeds are the two basic varieties available. The components are first cooked under intense pressure before being extruded through a die to create extruded feeds. The materials are compressed into pellets to create pelletized feeds. Each form of feed has advantages of its own. Extruded feeds are more easily digested than pelletized feeds, which tend to float on the water's surface rather than fall to the bottom where they might be consumed by fish that live there.
Fish, shrimp, and crab food are called Aqua Feed. Fishmeal is the main component of Aqua Feed. Fish is processed into a powder called fishmeal. It is a very wholesome food for shrimp and fish. Other constituents in Aqua Feed include wheat flour, soybean meal, and corn gluten meal. To increase the amount of protein, vitamins, and minerals in the fish, these components are added to the fishmeal.
Around the world, a tendency known as the growth of Aqua Feed is becoming more prevalent. The usage of Aqua Feed as a fuel source has increased throughout the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Aqua Feed Market
In the upcoming years, the aqua feed market is predicted to expand. Nutreco, Haid Group, Tongwei Group, BioMar, Cargill, CP Group, Evergreen Feed, New Hope Group, Grobest, Yuehai Feed, Ridley, Alpha Feed, Dibaq Aquaculture, DBN, Uni-President Vietnam, Aller Aqua, GreenFeed, Proconco, Avanti Feeds, Gold Coin, Vitapro, and Tianma Tech are the leading companies in the market.
Key Market Segments Table: Aqua Feed Market
The Aqua Feed Market market is segmented into the following types of methods:
• Extruded
• Pelletized
The market for Aqua Feed includes the following applications:
• Fish Feed
• Shrimp and Crab Feed
Detailed analyses of consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, forecasts, and projections are included along with a general discussion of the following regions:
• Middle East
• America (North and South)
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Demand for Aquafeed has decreased due to the military conflict and this will harm revenue and profits in the market. Additionally, exports of Aquafeed to Russia are being cancelled, which is likely to further reduce demand. The conflict may also result in production disruptions, as companies may be forced to close down their facilities to protect their employees. Overall, the Russian-Ukraine war is having a significant impact on the Aqua Feed market and will hurt revenue and profits over the next few years.
The market for "Aqua Feed" has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As individuals have become more health conscious, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for fish and other seafood items. Due to rising raw material costs brought on by the epidemic, fish feed prices have also increased. The aquaculture sector is anticipated to expand dramatically over the coming years as people's awareness of their health increases.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Aqua Feed Market
Some key factors driving the growth of the Aqua Feed market include increased crop production and rising animal feed requirements. Additionally, technological advancements are aiding in the development of new Aqua Feed products, which is expected to fuel market growth. The increasing focus on sustainability is also benefiting the Aqua Feed market, as it encourages innovation in this domain.
The cost of fish feed is the most significant obstacle facing the "Aqua Feed" sector. The "Aqua Feed" market has been impacted by the steady increase in fish feed prices over the past few years. The market for "Aqua Feed" is also being challenged by the rise in demand for sustainable and organic fish feed. New products that are more expensive than conventional fish feed have been created as a result of this trend.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The benefit of the market research team is to incorporate the skills and experience of stakeholders as they enter the program.
• This evaluation can support your company's efforts to bring in new talent for the sector or assist recruiters in bringing in more qualified candidates.
• Both sides can benefit from participation and information sharing.
