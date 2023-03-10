The Artificial Intelligence Platform Market size valued at $9.30 billion in 2021 and will reach $31.60 billion in 2029
Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Overview
A software programme known as an artificial intelligence platform enables a machine to learn from data and carry out tasks that ordinarily call for human intelligence. This can involve activities like pattern recognition, comprehension of spoken language, and prediction-making. Platforms for artificial intelligence are employed in many sectors, including manufacturing, banking, and healthcare.
Platforms for AI have a very bright future. The capabilities of AI platforms will develop along with AI technologies. Adopting an AI platform will put businesses in a good position to profit from all that this technology has to offer.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
On-premise and cloud-based artificial intelligence platforms are the two main categories. On-premise AI platforms are set up locally on the servers of a business. Platforms for artificial intelligence in the cloud are hosted by a third party and accessed online.
Artificial intelligence is used in numerous different sorts of processing. One application of AI that is frequently employed is voice processing. Speech is converted into text in this process. This can be applied to voice recognition or transcription, for example. The application of AI in text processing is another example. This entails reading a text and deriving its meaning. The final sort of processing that frequently uses AI is image processing.
Around the world, a tendency known as the growth of Artificial Intelligence Platform is becoming more prevalent. The usage of Artificial Intelligence Platforms as a fuel source has increased throughout the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market
The growing popularity of chatbots, virtual assistants, and other apps powered by AI is what is driving this increase. The top companies in the AI platform industry, according to the study, are Google, Baidu, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Intel, Salesforce, Brighterion, iFlyTek, Megvii Technology, Albert Technologies, Yseop, Ipsoft, nanoRep (LogMeIn), Ada Support, Astute Solutions, IDEAL, Wipro, H2O.ai, and Brainasoft.
Key Market Segments Table: Artificial Intelligence Platform Market
The Artificial Intelligence Platform Market market is segmented into the following types of methods:
• On-Premise
• Cloud-based
The market for Artificial Intelligence Platform includes the following applications:
• Voice Processing
• Text Processing
• Image Processing
Detailed analyses of consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, forecasts, and projections are included along with a general discussion of the following regions:
• Middle East
• America (North and South)
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on the Artificial Intelligence Platform market. As Russian and Ukrainian soldiers clash on the battlefield, vital infrastructures such as telecommunication networks and energy grids have been damaged or destroyed. This has led to a decline in overall output across the board, as businesses scramble to repair damage and restore functionality. In addition, businesses have been forced to suspend operations in regions affected by the conflict.
Covid-19 is a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform that has the potential to significantly impact the market. AI platforms are essential for developing and deploying AI applications. Covid-19 has unique capabilities that make it an important player in this market.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market
Artificial Intelligence Platforms are a crucial part of the software development process, helping developers to automate repetitive tasks and streamline their workflows. Some of the key drivers of this market include growing demand from large enterprises for faster and more efficient product development, increasing adoption of open-source frameworks for AI platforms, and rising concerns about security and data privacy.
The industry for artificial intelligence platforms is still in its early stages and has many obstacles to overcome. The shortage of qualified specialists is one of the biggest problems. The hefty expense of AI-powered systems is another issue. The cost of AI technology is still prohibitive for many businesses. Last but not least, the market for AI platforms faces a hurdle due to the underutilization of its potential advantages.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The benefit of the market research team is to incorporate the skills and experience of stakeholders as they enter the program.
• This evaluation can support your company's efforts to bring in new talent for the sector or assist recruiters in bringing in more qualified candidates.
• Both sides can benefit from participation and information sharing.
Following is the list of TOC for the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Market:
• Summary of the Report
• Scope in the Report
• Trends in Growth Globally
• Analysis of the Market by Type
• Analysis of the Market by Application
• View of the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market
• Regional Trends in Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Dynamics
• Competitive Environment by Major Players
• Top Artificial Intelligence Platform Players Worldwide By Revenue
• Data on Artificial Intelligence Platform Breakdown by Type
• Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Historic Market Size By Type
• Artificial Intelligence Platform Breakdown Data By Application
• Artificial Intelligence Platform Breakdown Data By Important Market Participants
• Data on the breakdown of Artificial Intelligence Platforms by regions
• Key Companies
