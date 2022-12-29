Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,827 in the last 365 days.

TWRA Requests Public Input on Proposed Chronic Wasting Disease Strategic Plan

NASHVILLE --- A 30-day public comment period is now open for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s new five-year chronic wasting disease (CWD) strategic plan. The CWD Response and Management plan will serve as a guiding document for TWRA staff and ensure the best science is applied in efforts to control the disease.

The new plan includes five main overarching goals:

1.      Prevent the introduction or spread of CWD to new areas.

2.      Surveillance and monitoring to improve early detection of the disease and better track the number and location of cases.

3.      Activate management and responses to minimize the impacts of CWD where the disease has been detected and proactively respond to any new cases.

4.      More research to optimize all of TWRA’s CWD programs.

5.      Outreach and Communications to ensure the public and our hunters have the information they need about CWD.

Hunters have an important role in helping manage CWD. The complete plan can be found on the Public Notice section of the TWRA website. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Wildlife Public Comments, TWRA, Wildlife Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed to Twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov. The comment period is open through Jan. 29, 2023.

Since December 2018, the TWRA and its partners have been responding to the discovery of CWD in Tennessee. During the 2021-22 fiscal year, TWRA sampled more than 16,000 deer, with 631 returning positive results. Management of CWD is complex and requires numerous long-term techniques to be applied, monitored, and adjusted over time. Development of the new strategic plan has been an 18-month process for the TWRA with the help of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture with additional input from a wide range of stakeholders.

---TWRA---

Draft CWD Repsonse and Management Plan 2023-27

You just read:

TWRA Requests Public Input on Proposed Chronic Wasting Disease Strategic Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.