Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following the Swearing in of Alexis Taylor to Serve as Under Secretary of Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2022 — Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the following statement after the swearing in of Alexis Taylor to serve as the Under Secretary of Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Alexis Taylor has a deep-rooted and impressive career working on matters related to agriculture, trade, and enhancing export opportunities for American farmers. She has not only spent her career serving the American people through her work in U.S. agricultural and trade policy, but also as a Veteran of the U.S. Army. I am confident Alexis is the right person to lead as we continue to address global food security challenges, promote American exports across the globe, and strengthen trade relationships with our global partners. I look forward to working with Alexis to further USDA’s mission to better serve farmers and ranchers and link U.S. agriculture producers to expanded global market opportunities."

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

