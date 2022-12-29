Tulsa Roofing Contractor Announces New Office and Roofing Product Showroom
Whirlwind Roofing and Construction, LLC Expands Residential Roofing Operations
Whirlwind Roofing and Construction, LLC announces its new office and roofing product showroom located at 13402 S. Memorial Dr., Bixby, OK 74008. The company has been in business since 2016 and specializes in roof replacement, roof repair, and storm damage restoration services. Dave Laizure is the owner of Whirlwind Roofing and Construction, a local family-owned residential Tulsa roofing contractor.
— Recent Customer
He says, “As long-time Bixby residents, we were excited when the building became available. I’ve been driving by it for years thinking what a great location it would be for us. The building was formerly a veterinary clinic for more than 16 years and needed updating. We remodeled the interior from top to bottom.”
Co-owner Brooke Laizure says, “Everyone that comes into our new office says that it is warm and inviting, which was our goal. It includes four offices, reception area, kitchenette, conference room, literature library, and a new roofing product showroom.”
The roofing product showroom was designed to help homeowners make an informed decision on the best roofing options for their home. The Tulsa roofing contractor offers a road map of what a quality roofing system should include. For example, they carry a broad selection of shingles from manufacturers such as GAF, Malarkey, Owens Corning, Davinci, and F-Wave. They also have displays of roofing components, including leak barriers, ventilation, starter strips, and ridge cap shingles.
A recent customer says, "As a homeowner, I never really thought about seeing roofing materials up close. That is, until I visited the new roofing product showroom at Whirlwind Roofing and Construction. It was eye-opening to see the different types of materials, styles, and colors available for roofing. It made me realize the importance of having a professional roofing company that not only does quality work, but also has a wide selection of products to choose from. I highly recommend stopping by Whirlwind Roofing and Construction to see what they have to offer."
Dave says, “The new roofing product showroom is open to the public. We encourage anyone to stop in and look and feel the shingle samples and other roofing materials. We also offer free manufacturer product brochures. We love to educate the public on the roofing process.”
The expanded space has allowed the Tulsa roofing contractor to offer more services such as aerial drone inspections. Their remote pilot in command (RPIC), Adam Laizure, is certified by the FAA and vetted by the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA). Drone inspection services include residential property inspections, as well as commercial properties, utilities, and land.
For more information, call 918-366-3341 or visit www.whirlwindroofing.com.
About Whirlwind Roofing and Construction
Whirlwind Roofing and Construction, LLC is a local, family-owned Tulsa roofing contractor located in Bixby, Oklahoma specializing in residential roof replacements, roof repair, and storm damage restoration. The BBB A+ rated company also offers drone inspection services, custom fabricated copper, and eco-friendly roofing products such as solar roof vents and sustainable roofing shingles.
The company is a GAF Certified Residential Contractor, Malarkey Emerald Premium Contractor, and Owens Corning Top-of-the-House Certified and TPRS trained contractor. They are also Xactimate Mastery L3 certified to assist homeowners with insurance claims.
Dave Laizure
Whirlwind Roofing and Construction, LLC
+1 918-366-3341
office@whirlwindroofing.com
Tulsa Home Roof Replacement by Whirlwind Roofing Company, Bixby OK