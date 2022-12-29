Vietjet to fully resume flight network to China with 100 flights a day

VIETNAM, December 29 - HÀ NỘI — Vietjet plans to fully resume its flight network to China from June 2023 and offer nearly 100 flights a day by the end of the year.

Việt Nam's neighbouring country has taken steps to open up to international tourism from January 8.

“After China's pandemic prevention measures are removed, and the tourist visa policy between the two countries is restored, Vietjet will give priority to reopening the route network to China, starting with flights from Việt Nam's major economic and tourist cities to China's populous cities in 2023," said Nguyễn Thanh Sơn, vice president of Vietjet.

"Our goal is to fully restore the flight network to China in the first six months of 2023, maintaining our position as the largest airline operating between the two countries," Sơn said, adding that his airline is striving to provide nearly 100 flights each day by the end of 2023, or 20-30 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic level.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet was the leading airline in terms of the number of routes between Việt Nam and China, accounting for about 50 per cent of the total air traffic between the two countries.

The airline had linked six Vietnamese cities including Hà Nội, HCM City, Nha Trang, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt and Phú Quốc with more than 50 cities and provinces in China.

The airline currently operates five routes connecting HCM City to Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Wuhan and Hangzhou.

Việt Nam and China have granted visas for diplomats, businessmen, workers and students with tourism visas being still on hold.

Besides the current A320/A321 fleet, Vietjet has recently put into operation two A330 wide-body aircraft that come along with SkyBoss Business new ticket class for more privileges and priorities such as private flat-seats, of in-flight hot delicious fresh meals and beverages. The new services aim to meet the demand of inbound travellers for safe and quality services with more experience post-pandemic, the company says. Vietjet has also introduced in-flight products, services, travel and health-care utilities to its passengers on all flights to destinations including India, Japan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. VNS