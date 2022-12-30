The Verdict for Vladimir Gersamia’ MMBI Food Trading in its first year of operation is: Success
MMBI was able to leverage its relationships with suppliers, customers and banking partners so that all its goods were delivered and paid for on time. In the current context this is a huge achievement,”DUBAI, UAE, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Verdict for Vladimir Gersamia’ MMBI Food Trading in its first year of operation is: Success!
In a letter to its counterparties and staff MMBI Food Trading founder Vladimir Gersamia described the first year of operation as “a success all stakeholders can be proud of."
MMBI Food Trading was able to navigate very choppy waters of high political and macro economic volatility. Specifically the conflict in Ukraine meant that “regional supply chains of FMCG products had to endure some unprecedented tests. MMBI Food was able to leverage its relationships with suppliers , ustomers and its banking partners to ensure that all its goods were delivered and paid for on time . In the current context this is a huge achievement “
MMBI opened offices and hired staff in Almaty, Baku , Dubai and Istanbul.
“Our offices are now fully operational , providing a solid base for expansion and high quality service for customers.”
MMBI is looking to Dubai in particular as the nerve centre for its operations and a logistics hub for regional trade . The new offices in the Dubai World Trade Center and the associated aggressive hiring plans for first quarter 2023 are a good reflection of this.
MMBI Food Trading expects to open trading offices in Casablanca , Johannesburg and Muscat in 2023.
Vladimir Gersamia finished the letter by thanking all of MMBI Food Trading staff and counterparties for their hard work and dedication , wishing them all a very happy 2023.
Vladimer Gersamia founded FMCG trader MMBI Food Trading in 2020. Although initially the focus was quite narrow on the Eastern European region, today MMBI is an established multinational trader.
It is involved in trading of Wholesale fruits and vegetables; Wholesale meat and meat products; Wholesale dairy products, eggs and edible oils and fats; Wholesale beverages (including alcoholic and non-alcoholic); Wholesale sugar, chocolate and sugary confectionery; Wholesale coffee, tea, cocoa and spices; Wholesale fish and fish products; Non-specialized wholesale of food, beverages; Wholesale textiles; Wholesale of ceramics and glass products, cleaning products.
