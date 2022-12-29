Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,719 in the last 365 days.

The Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship Helps Next Generation of Doctors With Funding

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students who are passionate about medicine and would like to undertake a medical course can now apply to the Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship for Future Doctors. The scholarship is open to students studying medicine at an accredited university or college to become a doctor or medical professionals in the coming years. The scholarship fund is also open to high school students who have an interest in medicine and want to go to university to major in medicine.  Based on an essay competition, a $1,000 scholarship fund will be awarded to the most deserving student.

Dr. Samuel Bride understands how the increasing cost of attending university can put a great deal of stress on medical students. Even though many students wish to study and become healthcare practitioners, many do not come from privileged backgrounds, and cannot pay for quality education. Many talented students have given up on their dreams due to financial constraints and rising education costs. Some students have been forced to work part-time jobs to fund their education, and others have also given up on their dream. Dr. Samuel Bride is the sole individual who truly understands the problems that medical students face.  As a result, he is providing his scholarship fund to deserving students to alleviate their financial burden. Through his scholarship, he wants to give back to a star student and help them to focus on achieving their dreams. Through his scholarship, Dr. Bride also wishes to raise public awareness of the multiple problems that students learning to become healthcare professionals face.

Dr. Samuel Bride is a father, husband, physician, and tennis enthusiast. In 1995, he received his BA, and in 2006, he received his MD.  Dr. Bride is the Medical Director of UMD Urgent Care in Long Island City, New York, where he has been employed since 2015. He is also very extremely passionate about doing volunteer work. He regards volunteering as the most fulfilling and rewarding experience he had ever had. After years of experience and achievement, he wishes to give back to his community by launching a scholarship program for the upcoming generation of medical personnel.  Eligible students should take advantage of this scholarship opportunity by going to Dr. Bride's official scholarship page to apply.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dr-samuel-bride-scholarship-helps-next-generation-of-doctors-with-funding-301711130.html

SOURCE Dr Samuel Bride Scholarship

You just read:

The Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship Helps Next Generation of Doctors With Funding

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.