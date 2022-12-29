Linked By Love "Edutainment" Screening Debut and Fundraiser at the Director's Guild in Hollywood on February 28th

On February 28th, 2023, the "edutainment" premiere Linked By Love will screen at the Director's Guild in Hollywood, CA. Following the screening, guests will be treated to a cocktail reception and gala.

Nicole Mendez, the Executive Director of the Mendez National Institute of Transplantation Foundation (MNITF) created Linked By Love, a comprehensive digital series about kidney disease, transplantation, and living donation that targets the needs of Black patients and families facing end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Similar to the Fixing Paco series, Linked by Love will present transplant and living donation information by combining education and entertainment (edutainment) to create a fictional story that incorporates drama and comedy.

The project is unique because scientific research was used to help create the main characters and storyline by addressing the common barriers that prevent Black Americans from accessing and utilizing transplantation as a treatment option. Linked by Love will also highlight living donor kidney chains to help patients, family members, and friends learn more about living donation. In addition, the series will provide viewers with information about kidney disease and kidney failure as well as prevention.

If you are interested in attending the screening and reception on February 28th or for sponsor and product donations, please contact delaurentiisLLC@gmail.com

If you are interested in attending the fundraising gala or being a sponsor, please contact nicole@mnitf.org

Synopsis for Linked By Love

Beverly Morris is a woman who seems to have it all. With a loving husband, two teenagers, a spunky grandmother, and a flourishing bakery business under her roof, she is constantly on the go, until a family history of kidney disease catches up to her. Exploring one Black American family’s experience with end-stage renal disease, Linked by Love follows the Morrises as they confront Beverly’s illness and make the decision to do things differently, together. Addressing the unique cultural barriers and significant medical disparities that affect the Black population, each relatable episode of Linked by Love follows the Morris family as they pursue help for Beverly and discover avenues for treatment, including transplantation and paying it forward through a living donor kidney chain. As they go along, Beverly and her family discover that sometimes it takes a big dose of self-care and paying attention to one’s healthcare to change your family for the better.

The Need for Linked By Love

Black Americans have a prevalence of chronic kidney disease that is 25% higher than White Americans, and they are 10 times more likely to develop hypertension-related kidney failure and almost 4 times more likely to develop kidney failure. COVID-19 has further exposed the significant healthcare disparities that exist within this population.

For more information: https://linkedbylovetv.org

