Roses and Supercars, Take Date-night to the next level with MySugarExotics

USA - December 29, 2022 - The most important thing we have are our relationships with others, which means nothing is as priceless as quality time with your loved one. Whether it’s a first-date, anniversary, or just a night out with someone you adore, it’s always more valuable with effort. Most people will book a reservation at a restaurant and call it a night, but to really take your night out to the next level, you’ll need help.

The most-special memories are also the most well-remembered. Some people arrange a romantic dinner, and some present a gift to their loved one, but the problem is that these types of generic dates are going to be obsolete with the passage of time.

Picture this, a Lamborghini Huracan is delivered to your doorstep. You open the door for your date and they see a bouquet of roses ready for them inside the Lamborghini. All the paperwork was virtual so you grab the keys, your date, and head out to dinner ready to turn heads in minutes.

Sound like something from a hopelessly-romantic movie? Well, My Sugar Exotics is bringing hopelessly-romantic movies to life. You can book you & your date’s dream car, add door-step delivery, and a bouquet of roses to be included in your reservation completely online, with just a few clicks. After placing your order, a representative reaches out to you to confirm the delivery details and to make sure you’ll be giving your partner the most luxurious, memorable, and romantic night out.

My Sugar Exotics is offering two types of customized packages to take your date to the Next Level

1) My Sugar Exotics’ Signature Romance Package

The Signature Romance package is all about furnishing your date-night with the most luxurious and romantic environment one can ask for. A 48-rose bouquet of Beautiful Fresh Red Roses with a Giant Teddy Bear for your loved one. Signature Romance Package from My Sugar Exotics featuring model couple with a Mercedes’ AMG GLC63. The signature romance package includes.

48 Roses — Freedom Roses (Species can be changed)

— Freedom Roses (Species can be changed) Teddy Bear Color — Red Velvet (Color can be changed)

— Red Velvet (Color can be changed) Teddy Bear Size — 72 inches (Size can be changed)



2) My Sugar Exotics’ Deluxe Romance Package

This Deluxe Romance Package is for those who want to take things to a new level. If you are planning on dressing to impress, and booking a car that turns heads, elevate your experience and create an everlasting impression with the My Sugar Exotics’ Deluxe Romance Package featuring 48 Roses, Champagne, and a Mercedes’ AMG G- Wagon.

More about My Sugar Exotics

What You Are Getting from My Sugar Exotics

5-Star Customer Care and Road Assistance

Best rental rates nationwide

Best collection of exotics in DC

No Age Restrictions

Private Chauffeurs for hire on an hourly basis

Minimal security deposits relative to the industry



My Sugar Exotics offers the most convenient way of booking your dream car in 3 simple steps:

Pick-out Your dream car for the night Upload Insurance and Driver License Get on the road!



So, what are you waiting for? Book your everlasting Date-Night with My Sugar Exotics 100% online!

Visit the platform and get 10% Off Your First Date-Night.

