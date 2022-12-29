SmartStop Self Storage REIT's Chairman and CEO, H. Michael Schwartz, to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Self Storage Investor Forum

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop" or the "Company"), a self-managed and fully integrated self storage company, today announced that H. Michael Schwartz, the Company's Chairman and CEO, will participate in a panel presentation at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Self Storage Investor Forum in a panel titled: Private Operators: What's in Store for 2023; Assessing the Current Landscape. The panel will take place on January 5, 2023 at approximately 10:10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time for registered conference attendees.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

