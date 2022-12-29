Submit Release
SmartStop Self Storage REIT's Chairman and CEO, H. Michael Schwartz, to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Self Storage Investor Forum

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop" or the "Company"), a self-managed and fully integrated self storage company, today announced that H. Michael Schwartz, the Company's Chairman and CEO, will participate in a panel presentation at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Self Storage Investor Forum in a panel titled: Private Operators: What's in Store for 2023; Assessing the Current Landscape. The panel will take place on January 5, 2023 at approximately 10:10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time for registered conference attendees.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop") is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 450 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs. As of December 29, 2022, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 179 operating properties in 22 states and Ontario, Canada, comprising approximately 124,000 units and 14.2 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 22 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total approximately 19,000 units and 1.9 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

