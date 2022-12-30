Situational Awareness and Self-Protection Expert Has Message for Women: Be Informed and Vigilant About Your Safety

Stiletto Agency founder Shelley Klingerman

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES , December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelley Klingerman has overdue and empowering news for women all across the U.S., particularly college students: Never again do they have to feel helpless and scared when they see or hear a news story about violence perpetrated on others like them in shocking ways that reverberate throughout the cultural consciousness.

The founder of Stiletto Agency, Klingerman equips women with the situational awareness and warrior mindset to avoid being victimized. As a speaker, trainer and author, she unpacks the emotional, mental and physical preparation critical to dissuading predators, and offers self-defense strategies to fend them off should they attack.

“It’s natural to panic when you think you have no control,” explains Klingerman, whose insights have been featured in The New York Times. “Training yourself to apply innovation when it comes to personal protection will put you at an advantage. My goal is to guide you from a place where you will not be paralyzed with fear in any situation. Companies are seeing the training we offer as employee investment and engagement.”

Klingerman’s expertise comes from a mix of experience and research: For nearly two decades, she maintained an extensive domestic and international travel schedule and says she was fortunate to have avoided a headline-generating attack – because no one coached her on self-protection preparedness, leaving her ignorant of how simple things she did and didn’t do could have made her a target. It was while producing the 2006 documentary Terror in American Schools: Are Your Kids Safe? that she dug deeply with law-enforcement and anti-terrorism experts for strategies to help her be intentional about her safety. She then packed her knowledge into her book, Vigilance: The Savvy Woman’s Guide to Personal Safety, Self-Protection Measures, and Countermeasures.

Her insights from her expertise are in increasing demand nationwide. She will speak in January to a national sales group that is bringing her in because one of their team was the victim of a crime in Chicago a few weeks ago.

Stiletto’s safety-consultancy services guide businesses and their employees in developing a comprehensive safety program. The training includes:

● Providing one-on-one personal safety consulting for individuals

● Helping other trainers create content to connect with a female audience

● Educating companies on what’s important to their female employees when it comes to personal safety

● Connecting companies to subject matter experts for staff personal safety training and education purposes

● Assisting with safety planning for female clients within family offices

But Klingerman doesn’t stop at empowering women to protect themselves. She exhorts them to model the behaviors that make up self-protection preparedness to their children and loved ones – to help launch a vigilance revolution.

“It can be uncomfortable to talk with our daughters about some of the stories in the news of women being attacked … or worse,” Klingerman notes. “But we must use these horrific stories as teachable moments for our kids. Parents need to be sharing these tips with middle schoolers and high schoolers and not waiting to introduce these safety habits right before they send their kids away to college.

“These habits need time to form and be honed.”