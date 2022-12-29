SeaStar Medical and Nuwellis Enter into a U.S. License and Distribution Agreement for SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) for Pediatric Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

Approximately 4,000 children in the U.S. with AKI require Continuous Kidney Replacement Therapy (CKRT)

/EIN News/ -- DENVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU) (SeaStar Medical) and Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) (Nuwellis) announce an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement by Nuwellis of SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) for the treatment of acute kidney injury (AKI) in children. Nuwellis will market and distribute the SCD through its direct salesforce to nephrologists and intensive care physicians who are trained in pediatric extracorporeal therapy. SeaStar Medical expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to complete a substantive review of a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) for the use of SCD in children (>20 kg.) with AKI during the first quarter of 2023, with a potential commercial introduction in the second quarter of 2023.



SCD is a patented, cell-directed extracorporeal therapy that selectively targets the most activated pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes to stop the cytokine storm that frequently causes organ failure and possible death in critically ill patients. The therapy works with CKRT to target and neutralize pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes, allowing the body to return to homeostasis. Clinical studies have demonstrated SCD’s potential to eliminate dialysis dependency, shorten ICU time and restore the lives of critically ill patients.1,2,3

“Nuwellis’ established relationships with pediatric nephrology and intensive care key opinion leaders make them the ideal marketing partner for SCD in this indication,” said Eric Schlorff, Chief Executive Officer of SeaStar Medical. “With Nuwellis, we have a proven, efficient means to reach our target customers while allowing SeaStar Medical to advance additional indications including a planned pivotal clinical trial in the adult acute kidney injury population, which we expect to initiate during the first quarter of 2023.”

“We share a commitment with SeaStar Medical to bring potentially lifesaving therapies to children undergoing CKRT therapy,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of Nuwellis. “To this end, we are also currently developing a new, fully integrated pediatric CKRT device designed to provide care for small babies and children under 20 kg., and we remain committed to developing and bringing to market safe innovations to address these critical unmet needs. As with fluid overload, critical care clinicians face an uphill battle to save pediatric patients from potentially deadly hyperinflammation. SCD’s unique approach has shown a significant impact on saving lives and reducing hospital stays.”

Each year in the U.S. approximately 4,000 children with AKI require CKRT and those patient profiles are associated with high mortality. The mortality rate in children with AKI requiring CKRT is approximately 50 percent. Children who survive an AKI episode are at risk for long-term conditions, including chronic kidney disease (CKD).1

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration and innovation. The Company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn.

About SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation

SeaStar Medical is a medical technology company focusing on redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

