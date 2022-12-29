Eliminate Moisture & Pollution with the Adoption of Kitchen Hood Systems Market grows at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2033 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

The UK kitchen hood system market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The Cooker Hoods Market is likely to hold a valuation of US$ 17.85 billion by 2033.

The primary factor that is driving the sales of kitchen hood system is manufacturers using multiple layers, sound absorbing base, and filtration system motors to reduce noise. Moreover, they are also concentrating on developing innovative devices owing to consumer preference for smart features such as installation of temperature, wireless connectivity, noise reduction, infrared sensors, and optic in the products.

One significant factor that promotes the market growth is the stringent regulations implemented by various regional governments regarding the hygiene and cleanliness in food chains and restaurants, which has mandated the installation and adoption of kitchen hood system. Certain key players claim to manufacture kitchen hood systems of the highest quality.

Furthermore, they are expected to allow easy cleaning of stains that are traced due to the kitchen works, highly durable, and sold at the best price in the market. Fresh air produced from these systems, that are equipped with Fresh Air Systems, releases pleasant air at all times and it allows the staff to work in the best condition.

Key players further claim that their kitchen hood systems are easy to maintain. They are ideally designed to pull out most of the pollution and smoke in the kitchen area and create a workable environment within a short period, by incurring fewer electricity charges.

This is likely to drive the demand for kitchen hood system amongst people. In addition, these hoods are available in different sizes and models as well, to satisfy the customer needs. Kitchen hood systems are primarily used where large amount of food is prepared due to their efficiency hence their demand with higher suction power range is increasing amongst commercial kitchens.

Furthermore, kitchen exhaust fans and hood ventilation absorb moisture from the air that can cause cracks in the walls and ceilings. This is expected to surge the growth of the kitchen hood system market share. There has also been a rise in popularity of smart household cooking appliances owing to changing lifestyles and busy work schedules. Increase in deployment of IoT devices has surged the product demand, globally.

Manufacturers are engaging in new product research and development (R&D) activities owing to the presence of hydraulic efficiency regulations, including those related to ventilation systems and hood systems, and related fuel combustion emission controls.

Additionally, manufacturers are further coming up with innovative products such as UV protection hoods, self-cleaning devices, and portable kitchen hood systems. All these factors contribute to the growing product demand and is anticipated to expand the global kitchen hood systems market size.

However, key issues restraining the sales of culinary appliances are restricted labour working hours, limited and fluctuations in component accessibility, and other supply-chain related activities.

Furthermore, high maintenance costs and presence of substitutes in the market may challenge the market growth. Consumers globally have become aware of the detrimental consequences of the greenhouse effect, as well as the significant increase in pollution which may be a cause of concern due to the adoption of kitchen hood system and its overuse.

Key Takeaways:

Germany is anticipated to achieve a remunerative CAGR of 21.6%, during the time covered by the projections. This is attributed to the presence of key market players and manufacturers who claim to provide a range of kitchen hood systems of the highest quality, with very affordable prices, whilst being mindful of the impact of their use and manufacture has upon the environment.

In 2023, the U.S. maintained its position as the market leader, with a revenue share that was greater than 21.6%. The primary elements that are contributing to the expansion of the market in this region are, the prosperous food and hospitality sector, the fast-growing foodservice industry, rapid urbanization and the increasing number of food outlets are largely responsible for the expansion of the country. Moreover, the growing desire to keep households and commercial kitchens fresh, and moisture and pollution free is further expected to contribute to the increasing demand for kitchen hood system.

Owing to the efficiency and compact structure, the “chimney/wall mounted” product type holds the highest revenue share in 2023, accounting for more than 39.4% of total revenue. The hood system can be installed on the ceiling or mounted on the wall which leaves a lot of room or space for other furniture or appliances.

The “extraction” technology type accounted for more than 58.2% of the total income generated in 2023. Apart from capturing the same efficiency as hoods, the extraction technology also reduces airflow and minimizes the impact of cross drafts.

Competitive Landscape:

Growth initiatives, such as product innovation, regulatory approval of new products, and mergers and acquisitions, are a primary emphasis of the kitchen hood system market leaders. For instance, in July 2022, Franke launched its Avant Silence range hoods, which combine high performance with low noise levels. The new wall and island range hoods are ideal for open kitchens. These models are equipped with the new Franke Sound Pro Blowers, which offer noise reduction and a more pleasant operating sound. Moreover, in March 2022, Smart Product Concepts Ltd. announced the launch of AirHood, a portable cooking hood. The AirHood is available for pre-order via Kickstarter, and early backers would get access to exclusive discounts of up to 40%. The following companies are key leaders in the global market for kitchen hood systems:

PROLINE Range Hoods

Elica S.p.A.

Rani Trunk House

Ciarra Appliances

Siemens AG

Westin

Inflame Appliances Ltd.

FABER S.p.A.

Asko Appliances

Broan Inc.

BSH Home Appliances Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Whirlpool Corporation

Key Segments in the Kitchen Hood System Market

By Product Type:

Chimney/Wall Mounted

Integrated Kitchen Hoods

Downdraft Kitchen Hoods





By Technology:

Extraction Technology

Filterless Technology

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel:

Multi-branded Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

