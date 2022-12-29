Press Releases

12/29/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Reappointment of Commissioners and Agency Heads

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he will reappoint the following commissioners and agency heads to continue serving in their respective positions upon the start of his second term in office early next year:

Department of Administrative Services : Michelle Gilman

Department of Aging and Disability Services : Amy Porter

Department of Agriculture : Bryan P. Hurlburt

Department of Banking : Jorge Perez

Department of Children and Families : Vannessa Dorantes

Department of Correction : Angel Quiros

Department of Developmental Services : Jordan A. Scheff

Office of Early Childhood : Beth Bye

Department of Education : Charlene M. Russell-Tucker

Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection : James C. Rovella

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection : Katie Dykes

Office of Higher Education : Timothy D. Larson

Department of Housing : Seila Mosquera-Bruno

Insurance Department : Andrew N. Mais

Department of Labor : Danté Bartolomeo

Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services : Nancy Navarretta

Office of Military Affairs : Robert T. Ross

Office of Policy and Management : Jeffrey R. Beckham

Department of Public Health : Manisha Juthani

Department of Revenue Services : Mark Boughton

Department of Veterans Affairs : Thomas J. Saadi

Office of Workforce Strategy : Kelli-Marie Vallieres

In addition to these reappointments, Major General Francis J. Evon, Jr. will continue serving as the head of the Military Department. Major General Evon was reappointed by Governor Lamont in May of 2022 to serve another four-year term as adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard and his position does not require reappointment at this time.

“We have assembled a dynamic, diverse, and dedicated team of professionals who are committed to implementing the best and most effective policies on behalf of the people of Connecticut, and I am honored to renominate each of them to these roles,” Governor Lamont said.

Governor Lamont is set to receive the oath of office for his second term during a ceremony that will be held at noon on January 4, 2023, at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford. At that time, the renomination of these commissioners and agency heads will be forwarded to the General Assembly for its consideration.