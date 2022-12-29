Governor Lamont Announces Reappointment of Commissioners and Agency Heads
12/29/2022
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he will reappoint the following commissioners and agency heads to continue serving in their respective positions upon the start of his second term in office early next year:
- Department of Administrative Services: Michelle Gilman
- Department of Aging and Disability Services: Amy Porter
- Department of Agriculture: Bryan P. Hurlburt
- Department of Banking: Jorge Perez
- Department of Children and Families: Vannessa Dorantes
- Department of Correction: Angel Quiros
- Department of Developmental Services: Jordan A. Scheff
- Office of Early Childhood: Beth Bye
- Department of Education: Charlene M. Russell-Tucker
- Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection: James C. Rovella
- Department of Energy and Environmental Protection: Katie Dykes
- Office of Higher Education: Timothy D. Larson
- Department of Housing: Seila Mosquera-Bruno
- Insurance Department: Andrew N. Mais
- Department of Labor: Danté Bartolomeo
- Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services: Nancy Navarretta
- Office of Military Affairs: Robert T. Ross
- Office of Policy and Management: Jeffrey R. Beckham
- Department of Public Health: Manisha Juthani
- Department of Revenue Services: Mark Boughton
- Department of Veterans Affairs: Thomas J. Saadi
- Office of Workforce Strategy: Kelli-Marie Vallieres
In addition to these reappointments, Major General Francis J. Evon, Jr. will continue serving as the head of the Military Department. Major General Evon was reappointed by Governor Lamont in May of 2022 to serve another four-year term as adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard and his position does not require reappointment at this time.
“We have assembled a dynamic, diverse, and dedicated team of professionals who are committed to implementing the best and most effective policies on behalf of the people of Connecticut, and I am honored to renominate each of them to these roles,” Governor Lamont said.
Governor Lamont is set to receive the oath of office for his second term during a ceremony that will be held at noon on January 4, 2023, at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford. At that time, the renomination of these commissioners and agency heads will be forwarded to the General Assembly for its consideration.
