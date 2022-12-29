Vitatek Solutions Announces Health Canada Approved Compound To Fight Flu Pathogens This Flu Season
Vitatek Solutions has released an innovative compound called Vital Oxide which is Health Canada approved in the fight against Covid-19 and flus.KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022-2023 flu season has become rampant across North America with multiple strains of influenza A and B, the Covid-19 Omicron variant, and RSV tearing through schools and infecting children. How can we keep ourselves safe from this influenza season?
Simple measures such as handwashing, and masking go a long way when it comes to preventing viruses from spreading. These don’t kill the existing virus however.
Vitatek Solutions has released an innovative compound called Vital Oxide which is Health Canada approved in the fight against Covid-19, and kills 99.99999% of transmissible viruses in schools, workplaces, transportation and food industries, and more. Learn how to prevent the flu this season with Vital Oxide.
As Vital Oxide is approved and recognized to fight viruses, this cleaning solution can be used safely in any industry to prevent the spread of illness and airborne viruses. Here are some of the most popular industries Vital Oxide is used for.
Schools and Educational Facilities
Now, more than ever, we understand the need to keep our schools, universities, libraries, and other educational facilities free of harmful pathogens that can make students, faculty, and staff sick. Vitatek offer a variety of cleaning products that make it easy to control germs while also avoiding the harmful chemicals found in conventional cleaning products.
Steriwipes Virucidal Wipes are perfect for quick cleanup of desks, chairs, floors, and other contact surfaces. For convenient hand sanitizing anytime anywhere, the hypoallergenic and moisturizing Eco Sanitizer hand sanitizer gel will get the job done.
Whether the job is big or small, Vitatek's premier disinfectant solution, Vital Oxide, will eliminate 99.999% of bacteria and viruses without damaging your health or the environment. To save your organization time and money, apply disinfectant solution using the electrostatic sprayer by Victory Innovations, which provides better coverage in a shorter amount of time.
Cleaning Industry
The cleaning industry is inundated with cleaning products that may effectively tackle the germs but that expose you and the environment to a host of harmful chemicals. Many employees in the cleaning industry are faced with debilitating health challenges like asthma, skin rashes, and organ damage as a result of the chemicals they regularly come into contact with, and the chemicals that are commonly used can also have a devastating impact on our environment.
Vitatek Solutions' premier products powerfully clean and disinfect while also remaining gentle on you and our planet. The hypoallergenic and biodegradable disinfectant solution, Vital Oxide, kills 99.999% of bacteria and viruses without producing any VOCs or harmful byproducts. In fact, Vital Oxide is so safe that personal protective equipment is not required when using it.
Vital Oxide is available in a variety of sizes so whether you are cleaning residential homes or industrial factories you can find the perfect product for your business’s needs.
Apply Vital Oxide quickly and efficiently using our portable, cordless, and lightweight Victory Innovations electrostatic sprayer, which is available in both a backpack and handheld configuration. The electrostatic charge enables particles of disinfectant solution to evenly coat and wrap around surfaces for better coverage. Using an electrostatic sprayer has been proven to save time and uses on average 65% less solution than when cleaning using conventional methods.
Transportation Industry
Every day, hundreds of thousands of people rely on public transit and as a result, public transit vehicles and centres can quickly become a melting pot of viruses and bacteria. These facilities can increase the rate of disease transmission if not properly cleaned and maintained. The cleaning demands of such large-scale and publicly occupied spaces can be overwhelming. Transit companies across the country are turning to Vitatek Solutions for their cleaning and disinfecting needs.
Vital Oxide, Vitatek's flagship product and premier disinfectant solution, can be used on a variety of surfaces including fabric, carpet, and plastic. It quickly kills 99.999% of bacteria and viruses without causing any harmful chemicals, byproducts, or VOCs. Vital Oxide can be quickly and efficiently applied in large and small spaces alike using an electrostatic sprayer by Victory Innovations, which has been proven to save time and money when compared with other cleaning methods.
For quick cleanups, SteriWipes Virucidal Wipes are a wonderfully convenient cleaning tool to have on board.
Food Industry
The ability to keep food contact surfaces free of bacteria and viruses is a top priority in the food and beverage industry, but it can be difficult to find products that clean and maintain food prep areas without either altering the food’s flavour or requiring burdensome rinsing to remove chemical residues. Many cafeterias, bars, coffee shops, restaurants, breweries, and food production facilities have already discovered Vital Oxide, which is the perfect disinfectant solution for cleaning and sanitizing food prep and eating areas.
Vital Oxide is naturally hypoallergenic and biodegradable, and is non-toxic to skin and respiratory tissues. Best of all, Vital Oxide is NSF-registered as a D-2 antimicrobial product, allowing it to be used at full strength on food contact surfaces with no rinsing required, saving you time and effort!
For employees and staff who are regularly handling food and food products, the Eco Sanitizer hand sanitizer gel is a must-have. Unlike many hand sanitizers on the market, our Eco Sanitizer gel is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and actually moisturizes and protects skin, so it is safe for regular use.
Stay Safe This Flu Season With Vital Oxide For Your Workplace
To prevent the spread of RSV, influenza, and Covid-19 in your workplace, consider using Vital Oxide.
Vitatek Solutions offers a variety of products and applications for eco-friendly sanitizer and Health Canada approved cleaner to keep you, your employees, and your workplace safe this flu season.
Shane Sutherland
Vitatek Solutions
+1 800-494-4318
email us here