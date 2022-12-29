Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,760 in the last 365 days.

Dallas White Collar Criminal Defense Lawyer John Helm New Web Resource on Federal White Collar Criminal Defense is Live.

Best Rated Dallas white collar criminal defense attorney John Helms releases a new resource that discusses federal white collar criminal defense.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas , Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Helms, one of the best and leading white-collar criminal defense attorneys in Dallas, Texas, recently released a web resource to help people accused of fraud charges or white-collar crime.

According to Helms, fraud can only be established if there is an element of deception.

"Fraud cases, whether they are state fraud charges or federal mail, wire, or bank fraud charges, involve accusations that the defendant tried to cheat someone by using deception." Helms explained.

The whole resource focuses on the following topics:

I. Introduction

A. Definition of White Collar Crime

B. Overview of White Collar Crime

II. Types of White Collar Crime

A. Tax Evasion

B. Insider Trading

C. Money Laundering

D. Bank Fraud

E. Identity Theft

F. Embezzlement


III. Causes of White Collar Crime

A. Greed

B. Lack of Regulation

C. Pressure to Succeed

D. Lack of Knowledge

IV. Consequences of White Collar Crime

A. Financial Loss

B. Loss of Reputation

C. Criminal Penalties

People charged with fraud in Dallas can contact attorney John Helms directly by calling 214-666-8010 or by visiting his website at https://johnhelms.attorney.

About Dallas White Collar Criminal Defense Lawyer John Helms

John Helms, Esq. has a Dallas office where he practices State, Federal white-collar criminal defense and appellate law.

John Helms, Esq. practices state and federal white-collar criminal defense and appellate law in his Dallas office. He has experience in all aspects of the criminal justice system, including jury trials, grand jury proceedings, evidentiary hearings, suppression motions, detention hearings, and sentencing advocacy.

In addition to his work in the criminal justice system, Mr. Helms also has civil litigation experience in various areas, including business disputes. Mr. Helms also has experience in post-conviction relief matters, such as habeas corpus petitions and appeals. Mr. Helms was rated the Best Criminal Defense attorney in Dallas by Expertise.com.

Formally as an Assistant United States Attorney, he prosecuted white-collar fraud, violent crime, firearm, immigration, sexual crimes, and drug cases. Responsibilities included trial and appellate work. He never lost a trial or appeal while acting as a Federal Criminal Prosecutor For The Northern District Of Texas.

Awarded certificates of appreciation from the U.S. Postal Inspectors for financial crimes prosecution and the Executive Office of U.S. Attorneys for review of FBI terrorism reports related to the 9/11 attacks.

Website: https://johnhelms.attorney

Super Lawyer: Top Rated White Collar Crimes Attorney in Dallas, TX

Follow on: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dallascriminaldefenseattorney/

Media contact:

William Perras

214-666-8010

Resource: Video Story 

Attachment


Dallas White Collar Criminal Defense Lawyer John Helm

Best Rated Dallas white collar criminal defense attorney John Helms releases a new resource that discusses federal white collar criminal defense.

You just read:

Dallas White Collar Criminal Defense Lawyer John Helm New Web Resource on Federal White Collar Criminal Defense is Live.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.