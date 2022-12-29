UM COVID-19 research team provides suggestions for protecting both physical and mental health during combat against epidemic

MACAU, December 29 - The COVID-19 research team of the University of Macau (UM) has provided suggestions for protecting not only physical but also mental health during the combat against the epidemic. It is important for individuals to remain calm, maintain good mental well-being, take preventative measures and seek medical help when needed, and also be mindful of the needs of the people around them.

According to the research team, Macao’s relaxation of anti-epidemic regulations corresponds to the goals of ‘safeguarding health, preventing severe cases’ as stated in the Overall Plan for Implementing Class B Infectious Disease Management for COVID-19 Infections issued by the National Health Commission on 26 December. The aim is to protect the life and health of the people and minimise the epidemic’s impact on the economic and societal development to the greatest extent possible. According to the Overall Plan, starting from 8 January 2023, the preventive and control measures of COVID-19 will be adjusted from Class A to Class B, and the Chinese term for COVID-19 will be renamed ‘novel coronavirus pneumonia’ to ‘novel coronavirus infection’. Accordingly, major adjustments will be imposed, such as lifting quarantine measures on infected individuals, cancelling close contact tracking and designation of high-risk and low-risk areas, implementing classified treatment and medical care policies for COVID-19 cases, adopting voluntary testing, and removing quarantinable infectious disease control measures against inbound persons and imported goods.

The research team reckons that one of the most significant changes for every resident in Macao is the shift of the responsibility for protecting health. Over the past three years, Macao’s anti-epidemic measures have prevented, as far as possible, the spread of COVID-19 and large-scale outbreaks in the community. However, every household is currently experiencing the effects of COVID-19 infections first-hand. Within a short period of time, the general public has to shift their mindset from ‘being cooperative’ to the government’s anti-epidemic regulations to becoming ‘the primary responsible person’ for combating the epidemic and safeguarding the health of themselves and their family. During this swift transition, many people may feel uneasy or even disturbed in many ways, and some may even experience great mental stress.

In addition, studies have found that being optimistic and maintaining a stable mental state can trigger the secretion of neuropeptides by the parasympathetic nervous system, which can boost immunity, while the opposite can lead to a decrease in immunity. Therefore, the research team suggests that people under the impact of negative emotions should first recognise and understand that it is a normal and reasonable psychological reaction, and, depending on the level of emotional stress they or their family members are experiencing, actively take necessary measures to cope and alleviate the situation.

Firstly, for mild emotional stress, self-initiated physical and mental adjustments should be made. Based on the experiences of counteracting the impact of the epidemic in other areas, a vast majority of people had undergone temporary negative emotions against the backdrop of the rapidly changing epidemic situation. By adapting to and coping with the epidemic situation, negative emotions could be reduced and controlled gradually. If the emotional stress is rather mild, the following coping actions are recommended: talking to family or friends to relieve stress through two-way communication, shifting attention by engaging in recreational activities such as writing, drawing, playing chess games, watching films, or listening to music, or doing yoga and other relaxing activities under safe circumstances.

Secondly, in case of more obvious mental discomfort, seeking help from counselling hotlines is recommended. If obvious discomfort still exists after making adjustments through physical and mental means, it is suggested to seek assistance from counselling hotlines. The Social Welfare Bureau has been providing counselling services through hotlines. Local associations and organisations, such as Caritas Macau, also provide emotional support and counselling services. People who are in need can also ask for help from professional counselling hotlines for themselves or their family members when coping with the mental stress caused by anti-epidemic measures.

Thirdly, when severe mental health concerns emerge, psychiatric interventions might be needed. Whenever mental health issues experienced by an individual, his/her family members or friends are severe enough to seriously affect daily life or work, it is recommended to seek help from the psychiatrists in the hospital as early as possible and take appropriate medical intervention to halt or mitigate the progression of the mental illness and prevent its deterioration.

To support the mental well-being of the community, social service organisations can further promote the importance of mental health and extend and deepen the coverage of the psychological support network wherever possible. On the other hand, the government is recommended to continue to attach importance to the mental health of the public against the backdrop of the epidemic and implement targeted mental health policies and support measures accordingly.