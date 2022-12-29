FWC announces two new state saltwater fishing records broken in one day by Florida angler

When Matthew Marovich set out fishing on Aug. 26, 2022, he didn’t know he would be catching two record-breaking fish. Setting out from Sarasota on a flat calm day with clear skies, the day was perfect for catching fish and they were biting. With these ideal conditions, Marovich was able to land a new state record red porgy and a new state record blueline tilefish.

“Both fish were unexpected catches. I thought I had a queen snapper when I pulled up the biggest red porgy I had ever seen!” said Marovich. “The blueline tilefish felt like a grouper. We were grouper fishing and I was using the slow pitch jig and thought maybe a good sized scamp grouper or a yellowedge was on the other end. I also knew there were snowy grouper in that area. Tilefish is one of my favorites to eat so it was really exciting to see such a nice blueline come to the surface.”

Marovich’s red porgy weighed in a 5.56 pounds, beating the previous record of 4.8 pounds set in 2019, and his blueline tilefish weighed in at 10.55 pounds beating out the previous weight of 5.4 pounds set in 2021.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) maintains state records in conventional tackle and fly-fishing categories for 81 species caught in Florida state waters and federal waters. Saltwater record-holders receive a certificate of accomplishment, custom prize pack and recognition in various publications.

To qualify for a record, the catch must be weighed with a certified scale on land and photographs must be submitted clearly showing the weight displayed on the scale, the scale’s certification, the rod and reel used to make the catch, the angler with their catch, and various views of the fish for identification purposes. The angler’s signature on a completed application form must be witnessed by a notary.

For more information and to view current records, visit CatchaFloridaMemory.com and click “Records,” contact AnglerRecognition@MyFWC.com or call 850-487-0554.

Florida Saltwater Fishing Records are part of FWC’s Catch a Florida Memory – Saltwater Angler Recognition program, which rewards anglers for their fishing efforts while encouraging them to target a diversity of species. To learn more and submit catches, visit CatchaFloridaMemory.com. Check out the latest catches and see your achievements highlighted by following the Catch a Florida Memory Facebook page, Facebook.com/CatchaFLMemory, and view angler catches and much more on Instagram by following @MyFWC.