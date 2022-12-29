Global Connected Mining Market Report to 2031 - Featuring ABB, Accenture, Cisco Systems and Hexagon Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Mining Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization size, By Mining Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the connected mining market was valued at $9.45 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $32.63 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Connected mining refers to next generation of land mines designs that combine surface and underground mining for increased effectiveness in mining resource extraction and management.

It reduces risks and protect intellectual & physical property, production integrity, plant assets, and people with industrial security technologies for operational technology (OT). It provides extremely secure information protocol and multi-service network to monitor geotechnical, surface movement, identifying errors and natural geological movement in the mines.

It comprises various systems and solutions, including operational data processing and analytics, logistics, safety & security systems smart assets and remote management solutions. It is deployed on the machines used for mining operations and provide various advantageous, such as eliminates manual process and improves accuracy & productivity by reduction of approval process. In addition, it provides industries with flexibility and scalability to enable a smooth integration of business operation, which ultimately support the market growth.

Factors such as increase adoption of internet of things (IoT) and increase in investment in simulation technology drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in adoption of artificial intelligence, data science and automation technologies accelerate connect mining.

This is expected to propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, industries are moving toward digitalization with the adoption of emerging technology such as 5G to enhance business operation. This is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, shortage of technically skilled employees and increase in operational costs and productivity challenges hamper the growth of the market.

The connected mining market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is segregated into cloud and on-premise. By organization size, it is categorized into SMEs and large enterprises. By mining type, it is segregated into surface and underground. By application, it is categorized into exploration, processing & refining and transportation. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the connected mining market, include ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Trimble, Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the connected mining market globally.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the connected mining market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing connected mining market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the connected mining market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global connected mining market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Key Regulation Analysis

3.8.Regulatory Guidelines

CHAPTER 4: CONNECTED MINING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CONNECTED MINING MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On-Premise

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CONNECTED MINING MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 SME's

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: CONNECTED MINING MARKET, BY MINING TYPE

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Surface

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Underground

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: CONNECTED MINING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market size and forecast

8.2 Exploration

8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3 Market analysis by country

8.3 Processing and Refining

8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3 Market analysis by country

8.4 Transportation

8.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 9: CONNECTED MINING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Top winning strategies

10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.5. Competitive Heatmap

10.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 ABB Ltd.

11.1.1 Company overview

11.1.2 Company snapshot

11.1.3 Operating business segments

11.1.4 Product portfolio

11.1.5 Business performance

11.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.2 Accenture

11.2.1 Company overview

11.2.2 Company snapshot

11.2.3 Operating business segments

11.2.4 Product portfolio

11.2.5 Business performance

11.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.3.1 Company overview

11.3.2 Company snapshot

11.3.3 Operating business segments

11.3.4 Product portfolio

11.3.5 Business performance

11.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.4 Hexagon

11.4.1 Company overview

11.4.2 Company snapshot

11.4.3 Operating business segments

11.4.4 Product portfolio

11.4.5 Business performance

11.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.5 IBM Corporation

11.5.1 Company overview

11.5.2 Company snapshot

11.5.3 Operating business segments

11.5.4 Product portfolio

11.5.5 Business performance

11.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.6 Rockwell Automation Inc.

11.6.1 Company overview

11.6.2 Company snapshot

11.6.3 Operating business segments

11.6.4 Product portfolio

11.6.5 Business performance

11.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.7 SAP SE

11.7.1 Company overview

11.7.2 Company snapshot

11.7.3 Operating business segments

11.7.4 Product portfolio

11.7.5 Business performance

11.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.8 Schneider Electric

11.8.1 Company overview

11.8.2 Company snapshot

11.8.3 Operating business segments

11.8.4 Product portfolio

11.8.5 Business performance

11.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.9 Siemens AG

11.9.1 Company overview

11.9.2 Company snapshot

11.9.3 Operating business segments

11.9.4 Product portfolio

11.9.5 Business performance

11.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.10 Trimble Inc.

11.10.1 Company overview

11.10.2 Company snapshot

11.10.3 Operating business segments

11.10.4 Product portfolio

11.10.5 Business performance

11.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxtt34

