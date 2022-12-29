Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File A Class Action Lawsuit Against 1st-Time Right LLC, Alleging Failure to Provide Compliant Meal and Rest Breaks

The lawsuit alleges 1st-Time Right violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay employees for all of their time worked.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against 1st-Time Right LLC (hereinafter "1st-Time Right") for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The 1st-Time Right class action lawsuit, Case No. 22STCV36533, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, 1st-Time Right allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) reimburse for required business expenses; (5) pay wages when due; and (6) provide accurate itemized wage statements.

California Labor Code Section 226 requires an employer to furnish its employees an accurate itemized wage statement in writing showing (1) gross wages earned, (2) total hours worked, (3) the number of piece-rate units earned and any applicable piece-rate, (4) all deductions, (5) net wages earned, (6) the inclusive dates of the period for which the employee is paid, (7) the name of the employee and only the last four digits of the employee's social security number or an employee identification number other than a social security number, (8) the name and address of the legal entity that is the employer and, (9) all applicable hourly rates in effect during the pay period and the corresponding number of hours worked at each hourly rate by the employee. 1st-Time Right allegedly failed to provide its employees with accurate itemized wage statements that complied with all the requirements of California Labor Code Section 226.

If you would like to know more about the 1st-Time Right lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are labor and employment law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

-THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT-

Media Contact

Jackland Hom, Zakay Law Group, APLC, (619) 255-9047, jackland@zakaylaw.com

SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APLC