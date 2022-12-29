Exclusive "Mobi" brand launched for 2023 by LocoMobi World Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - LocoMobi World is pleased to announce it has officially launched its exclusive Mobi line that will highlight its artificial intelligence advancements to its present product suite. This includes Mobi the robot, MobiVision glasses, and MobiVerse real-time metaverse site for customer experience and training.

"We realize where the future is going" says CEO and Co-Founder, Grant Furlane, "So we have created a special 'bucket list' that provides these advance features now."

Mobi was developed over the past 3 years and introduced this past fall in beta form. It is the most advanced autonomous robot that follows schedules, routes and enforces parking regulations, monitors vehicles and traffic, can even detect violations, and even give pedestrians directions. MobiVision allows the use of glasses, with your choice of lenses, when wearing, will detect any type of alerts that are programmed to visualize. Picture a police officer directing traffic and alerting when a stolen car drives by or a security alert of a missing person. Finally, MobiVerse was developed for several reasons, customers can simply log in to the showroom to actually experience the products and also receive live service training and support. In the future, we will see metaverse being used for paying or disputing parking tickets and other infractions.

The system is controlled by LocoMobi World's WorldStream Cloud Portal powered by LPR Express . With the highest read rate in the industry at 99.9% accuracy, the LPR system eliminates trespassers through access key sharing – no fobs, keys, or cards to be passed around or cloned. In addition, LocoMobi World installed the most advanced enterprise entry ticket stations. The system attaches the plate number to the ticket and exit payment, which reads the plate and computes the fees automatically for visitors and non-registered guests. With "PassagePass," the entry and exit are frictionless and speed up traffic. Property managers can monitor activities, equipment, and solutions for their property in one central location in real-time with access to analytical reports. There will be additional revenue control equipment for visitors, including state-of-the-art payment kiosks, smart gates, and messaging systems.

LocoMobi World Inc. continues to seamlessly connect patrons, transients, tenants, and visitors to the LocoMobi World Inc. transportation network. Soon, users will be linked throughout the city and have exclusive offers as they navigate through our network with MoveBe .

About LocoMobi World Inc.

LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specializing in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, fleet, and threat management solutions. The WorldStream cloud portal is the first fully distributed cloud infrastructure management system. LocoMobi World provides pioneering technology to government, institutional, and parking management clients throughout North America and has a growing platform of transportation infrastructure patents. LocoMobi World has reinvented how people travel throughout the transportation infrastructure in terms of parking, curbside, drive-thru, and security.

LocoMobi World's leading cloud-based License Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access.

LocoMobi World also provides a full line of industry-leading Payment Kiosks, Smart Barrier Gates, Solar Powered Parking Meters, and other innovative solutions to ensure total revenue security.

LocoMobi World has recently introduced Mobi, its new robot division, to augment security and parking enforcement. The innovation continues with MobiVision - computer-enhanced vision through smart glasses. Stay tuned for our unveiling of MobiVerse - an introduction to the metaverse.

Our Smart City technology is connecting vehicles anywhere they travel. WorldSecure LocoMobi World's patent-pending data security controller protects against cyber-attacks and other data intrusions. The first of its kind.

SOURCE LocoMobi World INC