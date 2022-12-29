Spectra Logic Closes 2022 with 12 Product Innovation and Industry Leadership Awards

Spectra Vail Distributed Multi-Cloud Data Management Software Lauded for Data Management Product Innovation

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colorado, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that the company and its solutions won 12 top product and corporate awards from prestigious industry and media organizations.

Spectra Vail, a distributed multi-cloud data management software solution, achieved significant success with multiple awards across cloud, digital media, and media and entertainment organizations. In addition, Spectra StorCycle, the company’s storage lifecycle management software, was recognized in storage and application software award categories for its performance, innovation, ease of integration, functionality and value.

Spectra Vail Award Recognition:

2022-2023 Cloud Awards – Spectra Vail was shortlisted for Best Cloud Data Management Solution for the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards. For over a decade, the Cloud Awards have recognized excellence and innovation in cloud computing across the globe. Shortlisted companies were judged on innovation, their approach to issues of reliability and security, quantifiable achievements, and their significance and impact on the future of the industry.

– Spectra Vail was shortlisted for Best Cloud Data Management Solution for the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards. For over a decade, the Cloud Awards have recognized excellence and innovation in cloud computing across the globe. Shortlisted companies were judged on innovation, their approach to issues of reliability and security, quantifiable achievements, and their significance and impact on the future of the industry. Digital Media World Awards – Spectra Vail won the 2022 Digital Media World Awards in the Storage category. The products entered in the Digital Media World Awards help broadcasters, service providers, content producers and many other industry players adapt to the evolving content production and distribution landscape in impressive ways including cloud adoption, IP transitioning, AI/ML applications, automation and more. The winners were chosen based on true innovation and commitment to the industry.

– Spectra Vail won the 2022 Digital Media World Awards in the Storage category. The products entered in the Digital Media World Awards help broadcasters, service providers, content producers and many other industry players adapt to the evolving content production and distribution landscape in impressive ways including cloud adoption, IP transitioning, AI/ML applications, automation and more. The winners were chosen based on true innovation and commitment to the industry. IABM BaM Awards – The 2022 IABM BaM Awards recognized Spectra Vail in the Store category. The IABM BaM Awards honor outstanding technological innovations that deliver real business and creative benefits. The BaMs are widely recognized as the gold standard for rewarding Broadcast and Media innovation.

The 2022 IABM BaM Awards recognized Spectra Vail in the Store category. The IABM BaM Awards honor outstanding technological innovations that deliver real business and creative benefits. The BaMs are widely recognized as the gold standard for rewarding Broadcast and Media innovation. Best of Show by TVB Europe – Spectra Vail was named Best of Show by TVBEurope, the leading media outlet serving traditional broadcast media. The 2022 IBC Best of Show Awards celebrate the innovation and craft of the media and entertainment industry’s R&D teams by recognizing some of the standout products and solutions on display in Amsterdam.

Spectra Vail was named Best of Show by TVBEurope, the leading media outlet serving traditional broadcast media. The 2022 IBC Best of Show Awards celebrate the innovation and craft of the media and entertainment industry’s R&D teams by recognizing some of the standout products and solutions on display in Amsterdam. The Storries Awards – Each year, the Storries Awards recognize the top data storage organizations and products in the world. Spectra Vail was recognized as the winner for Cloud Product of the Year. Additionally, Spectra Logic was honored by Storage Magazine as a Finalist in 16 categories of the 2022 Storries Awards.

– Each year, the Storries Awards recognize the top data storage organizations and products in the world. Spectra Vail was recognized as the winner for Cloud Product of the Year. Additionally, Spectra Logic was honored by Storage Magazine as a Finalist in 16 categories of the 2022 Storries Awards. NAB Product of the Year Awards – Spectra Vail won the prestigious 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Cloud Computing & Storage category. The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards honor innovative breakthroughs that will change the way the media and entertainment industry creates, connects and capitalizes content – helping storytellers meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Spectra Vail won the prestigious 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Cloud Computing & Storage category. The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards honor innovative breakthroughs that will change the way the media and entertainment industry creates, connects and capitalizes content – helping storytellers meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. DCS Awards – Spectra Vail was shortlisted for the 2022 DCS Awards for the categories of Storage Innovation of the Year. The DCS Awards are designed to reward and recognize the achievements of the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in the data center arena in Europe.

– Spectra Vail was shortlisted for the 2022 DCS Awards for the categories of Storage Innovation of the Year. The DCS Awards are designed to reward and recognize the achievements of the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in the data center arena in Europe. Cloud Computing Awards – Spectra Vail was recognized as a Finalist in the 2021 Cloud Computing Awards for Best Cloud Migration Solution. For the last 10 years, The Cloud Awards have recognized excellence and innovation in Cloud Computing across the globe.

“Our goal when we launched Spectra Vail was to provide customers with the first breakthrough data management software solution for the multi-cloud world and these awards validate our success in doing so,” said Betsy Doughty, Spectra Logic vice president of corporate marketing. “In a highly competitive industry, we are honored to be recognized for our technology innovation across our product portfolio, and for the extraordinary efforts of our world-class team.”

Additional Industry Recognition:

IBC Innovation Award – The Imperial War Museums’ substantial archive, nearly one million digital assets supported by a robust software and hardware solution from Spectra Logic and Axiell, was named the winner of the 2022 IBC Innovation Award in the Content Distribution category for finding new ways to make its collection accessible by all. The IBC Innovation Award celebrates the spirit of collaboration within the content and technology industry, where organizations identified a market challenge and worked together to create a solution.

The Imperial War Museums’ substantial archive, nearly one million digital assets supported by a robust software and hardware solution from Spectra Logic and Axiell, was named the winner of the 2022 IBC Innovation Award in the Content Distribution category for finding new ways to make its collection accessible by all. The IBC Innovation Award celebrates the spirit of collaboration within the content and technology industry, where organizations identified a market challenge and worked together to create a solution. Storage Magazine and SearchStorage Products of the Year Awards – Spectra Logic’s StorCycle software was selected as a Finalist in SearchStorage’s 2021 Products of the Year awards. StorCycle storage lifecycle management software won Finalist designation in the Storage System and Application Software category.

Spectra Logic’s StorCycle software was selected as a Finalist in SearchStorage’s 2021 Products of the Year awards. StorCycle storage lifecycle management software won Finalist designation in the Storage System and Application Software category. StorageNewsletter Storage Products of the Year – Spectra Logic was named the winner of the Best in Tape Libraries category in the Storage Products of the Year 2022 listing by StorageNewsletter.

– Spectra Logic was named the winner of the Best in Tape Libraries category in the Storage Products of the Year 2022 listing by StorageNewsletter. Digital Media World Awards – Spectra Logic’s storage lifecycle management software, StorCycle, was recognized in January 2022 as the 2021 Gold Award Winner for Storage.

Spectra, Spectra Logic, Spectra Vail and Spectra StorCycle are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

