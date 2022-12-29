MaxKass Group Legal Recruiters announces assistance for associates and partners with lateral placement
MaxKass Group Legal Recruiters announces assistance for associates and partners with lateral placement.
MaxKass Group Legal Recruiters, a premier legal staffing firm, is pleased to announce that it offers assistance to associates and partners seeking lateral placement.
Founded in 2020, MaxKass Group has quickly established itself as a trusted resource for top am law 200 firms seeking to hire highly qualified associates and partners. The company's team of experienced legal professionals takes a personalized approach to legal recruiting, working closely with clients to identify and place the right candidates for their specific needs.
"At MaxKass Group, we understand the importance of finding the right fit for associates and partners seeking lateral placement," said Lauren Kass, senior recruiter at the firm. "We take a customized approach to recruiting, working closely with our clients to identify the best candidates for their specific needs and goals. Our team is dedicated to building long-term relationships with our clients and candidates, and we are committed to helping legal professionals advance their careers."
MaxKass Group offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of its clients, including associate and partner recruiting, contract attorneys, and paralegals. The company also provides career counseling and coaching to help candidates advance their careers.
"If you are an associate or partner seeking a new opportunity at another firm, MaxKass Group Legal Recruiters can help you find the perfect fit," said Kass. "We work with firms of all sizes and practice areas and have a track record of successfully placing associates and partners in new positions. Our team can provide valuable guidance and support throughout the process, helping you find the right opportunity to advance your career."
With offices in Wyoming and New York, MaxKass Group has a strong network of contacts within the legal industry, enabling the company to identify the best candidates for its clients. The team's extensive industry experience and personalized approach make MaxKass Group a trusted resource for firms seeking top legal talent.
For more information about MaxKass Group Legal Recruitment Services, please visit maxkassgroup.com
