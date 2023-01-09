American IRA Discusses Big Losses for Home Flipper – Opportunities for Self-Directed IRAs
Recent losses for home flipping site Opendoor have caused concerns with real estate investors. American IRA recently posted its reaction.ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With bad economic news swirling all summer and going into the fall, one particular headline raised eyebrows in the real estate markets. Opendoor, one of the largest online platforms for flipping houses, recently publicized a major loss. According to an article from Bloomberg, the company “lost money on 42% of its transactions in August,” posting data from YipitData. The article also pointed out how key areas like Los Angeles and Phoenix saw even more staggering losses. Recently, Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA took to its blog to post its reaction.
In its reaction post, American IRA noted that “home-flipping is going poorly for many, especially with the rising interest rates [in the economy].” As interest rates rise, for example, many investors may be increasingly skittish about buying homes—which has driven current home prices down in many areas. This is a concern for anyone with a Self-Directed IRA who invests in real estate, because it means that prices in the market may be suppressed for a while.
The news comes on top of additional bad news in the real estate markets. American IRA’s post noted that Zillow’s iBuying business had similar pricing problems last year. “And with September gearing up to be even worse than August, according to research quoted at Bloomberg, things are looking bleak for the Opendoor platform,” noted American IRA.
What does this mean for Self-Directed IRA investors? The post then dove into why the real estate market is looking the way it is. Mortgage rates are “moving towards 6% territory and beyond,” according to the post, which puts a lot of pricing pressure on people with existing homes to stay in those mortgages. For Self-Directed IRA owners who invest in real estate, this suggests that selling real estate at a profit can be a challenge.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
