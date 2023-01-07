American IRA Discusses Why Investors Should Consider a Self-Directed SEP IRA
Why should investors consider a Self-Directed SEP IRA for retirement? A recent post at American IRA weighs in.ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a lot of options that investors can choose for retirement. But among these, perhaps one of the most underrepresented is that of the SEP IRA, or Simplified Employee Pension IRA. These IRAs, created for businesses, allow investors to put away a large amount of money via high contribution limits while enjoying the possibilities of retirement investing. Additionally, according to a recent post at American IRA, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm claims that a Self-Directed SEP IRA can be a powerful way to build a nest egg for retirement.
In doing so, American IRA highlighted three reasons it believes the SEP IRA is so powerful. The first reason on this list was flexibility—using self-direction means investors can put money aside in a wide range of asset classes, such as precious metals, real estate, and private companies. This opens up entire worlds of retirement investing that investors otherwise might not have access to. For someone with a SEP IRA, the high contribution limits of the account can make it enticing to continue to contribute to a SEP over time.
In the second reason, American IRA pointed out that the tax protections of using an IRA alone can be worth signing up for a Self-Directed SEP IRA. Self-directed or not, a SEP IRA will offer those protections—including allowing investors to use pre-tax money towards the contributions on this account. This provides financial flexibility for investors who want to save money in the immediate term, with an eye on potentially having a lower income in retirement.
Finally, American IRA addressed how having a wide range of investment options can offer more unique opportunities for investors. Real estate, precious metals, private loans, and other asset classes have their own advantages, and they’re often distinct from what the stock market has to offer.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com.
"About:
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
