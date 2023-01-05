American IRA Discusses Is the Housing Market a “Major Headwind” for the Economy

Is the housing market really a headwind against the economy, and if so, why? A Self-Directed IRA administration firm recently weighed in on this topic.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pointing to a Fox Business story that quotes Bill Adams, chief economist of Comerica Bank, as seeing a headwind in the economy caused by high housing prices, American IRA recently reacted to the economic headlines on its blog at www.AmericanIRA.com . In the post , American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, explained how housing could potentially act as a headwind that opposes economic growth, particularly with the state that it's in.The post noted how homebuilder sentiment is at two-year lows, as was noted at the Fox Business story. This points to some potential problems in the economy. If homebuilder sentiment is low, it means that demand for new homes is likely also low. And with fewer people building new homes, that also adds up to the potential for fewer people buying new furnishings and construction companies buying fewer supplies such as lumber. This certainly spells potential headwind for the economy.Later on in the post, American IRA explained how these issues can do more than hurt the economy, but can also be exacerbated by problems like inflation, making it more difficult for investors to find opportunities. To that end, American IRA often recommends to its readers that they look at the possibility of investing with a Self-Directed IRA. A Self-Directed IRA offers tax benefits to non-traditional retirement investments such as real estate and precious metals, assuming that the investor works with a third-party custodian capable of handling these investments.Additionally, American IRA often notes that while housing in general has its numbers, there may be local markets that are relatively unaffected. This makes it possible for investors to use real estate to shore up a portfolio without worrying so much about what's happening in the economy as a whole—though it's certainly prudent for investors to consider all aspects involved when making investment decisions.