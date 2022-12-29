WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF 'AMERICA'S MOST RESPONSIBLE COMPANIES'

Home-Furnishings Retailer Recognized for Commitment to Environment, Social and Governance Values

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of ‘America's Most Responsible Companies' for 2023. The annual recognition from Newsweek acknowledges the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 industries. The full list of ‘America's Most Responsible Companies' for 2023 can be viewed here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005054/en/

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's most responsible companies for our work in not only enhancing the quality of life for our customers at home, but also for our efforts in making a positive impact on the environment and in the communities where we live, work and conduct business," said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. "We are committed more than ever to our values and inspiring our entire industry to drive change."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

For more information on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we've deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we're united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

WSM-PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005054/en/