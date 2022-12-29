Rayont Inc- RAYT- Reports 10-K for the Twelve -Month Ending June 30, 2022, Financial Results.

Palo Alto, California, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. ("Rayont" or the "Company") RAYT, an international personalized natural healthcare company, today reported financial results for the twelve-month ended June 30, 2022.



Business Highlights Within the Twelve-Month ended June 30, 2022:

Ms. Marshini Moodley, CEO and CFO, said, "We recorded a decline in both the revenue and gross profit for the period ended 30 June 2022 compared to same period last year, mainly due to increase in cost of raw materials and lead time of supply chain in Prema Life operations. We also disposed Rayont Technologies operations in Australia and Malaysia resulting in drop of revenues and gross profit."

Twelve-month Ending June 30, 2022, Financial Results:

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 2,839,357 $ 2,969,599 Gross Profit $ 1,382,624 $ 1,748,573





Improved Balance Sheet Results

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Cash $ 185,782 $ 243,610 Total Assets $ 14,193,235 $ 7,157,352 Total Liabilities $ 9,099,623 $ 3,430,326 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 5,093,612 $ 3,727,026





Marshini Moodley added, "Our yearly performance reflecting increased total asset portfolio and total stockholders' equity. The working capital deficit decreased from $1,456,964 that was on June 30, 2021, to $83,884 as of June 30, 2022. Our cash reserves have decreased due to capital investments and servicing loan interest received to cover different investments done from the Company during the year".

Strategies for Growth

During this financial year we continue to undertake several key activities aimed to improve the overall performance of Rayont Inc namely:

Consolidate the operations of Prema Life with that of Tugun Compounding Pharmacy to drive cost reduction and efficiencies across both operations.

Launch Health Script telehealth platform for naturopaths globally with key markets focus Australia and the USA.

Continue with smaller acquisitions that can contribute to revenue growth and synergies across the group. We expect that the acquisitions made to date will contribute to significant revenue and profit growth this financial year.



These activities are being worked on and we will communicate their completions as we achieve them.

About Rayont Inc.

Rayont, Inc. (RAYT) is a public traded company incorporated in Nevada, USA since its inception in 2011. In 2018, the Company repositioned itself to focus on personalized natural healthcare industry.

Rayont uses scientific tools such as DNA, microbiome, iridology and other tests to personalize diagnoses, prescription and treatments of natural complementary and alternative medicine products, services and treatments to our patients in the markets we operate.

For further information, please visit www.rayont.com

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@rayont.com