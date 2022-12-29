New appointments to the Order of Canada and promotions within the Order

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, is announcing 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including two Companions, 32 Officers and 65 Members. Three appointments are promotions within the Order.

Since its creation in 1967, the Order of Canada has honoured more than 7 600 people whose service has shaped our society, whose innovations have ignited our imaginations, and whose compassion has united our communities.

Quote

"What a beautiful way to end the year, honouring Order of Canada appointees and learning about the depth and range of their accomplishments. Celebrated trailblazers in their respective fields, they are inspiring, educating and mentoring future generations, creating a foundation of excellence in our country that is respected throughout the world. Their commitment to the betterment of Canada fills me with pride and hope for the future. Alianaigusuqatigiivassi. Congratulations."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

Quick Facts

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. It recognizes people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to our nation.

DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM, which translates to "They desire a better country," is the motto of the Order.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada .

. Appointees will be invited to an investiture ceremony at a later date to receive their insignia. The dates of these ceremonies will be announced in due course.

