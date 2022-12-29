Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,710 in the last 365 days.

Lumen Technologies to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

DENVER, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Johnson, president and chief executive officer at Lumen Technologies LUMN, will present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on January 5. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast link to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-technologies-to-present-at-citis-2023-communications-media--entertainment-conference-301710332.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

You just read:

Lumen Technologies to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.