American IRA Discusses Self-Directed IRA vs. Traditional IRA

What is a Self-Directed IRA in the context of Traditional IRAs and other accounts? American IRA zooms in with its recent post.

For many people, the idea of a "Self-Directed IRA" sounds like a different type of retirement account. But that's what American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, is trying to dispel with its most recent blog post. The post, available at the website www.AmericanIRA.com, details what a "Self-Directed IRA" is in the context of other IRAs, including the oldest type of IRA in the United States, the Traditional IRA.The post opens with a brief introduction, then segues into a discussion of what a Traditional IRA arrangement is vs. a literal Traditional IRA. "We have to be clear about what we mean when we refer to a Traditional IRA," said the post. There is indeed an official type of account known as the Traditional IRA. Within this account, investors can not only self-direct if choosing to do so but can make traditional retirement investments such as investments in stocks and bonds. This is partially why the language around Self-Directed IRAs can sometimes get confusing for the average retirement investor.American IRA then spent much of the latter half of the post explaining how a Self-Directed IRA can potentially benefit investors. The most obvious of these benefits, explained the post, was the tax protections possible through a Self-Directed IRA. Using a retirement account of any type means investors can realize tax protections and benefits that help them build a portfolio for retirement.However, the post went on to explain that diversification is easier to achieve with a Self-Directed IRA, as these IRAs can include a wide range of retirement asset classes. For example, an investor can hold both stocks and real estate within a retirement portfolio. Without a Self-Directed IRA, that portfolio's scope might shrink down to stocks and bonds, or whatever it is that the investor's brokerage account has on offer.