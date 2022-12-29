Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery in the United States continues to be a High-Growth 3PL Segment
BROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), an internationally recognized leader for third-party logistics market information and consulting, releases its latest market research report “Making it Count: Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery in the United States”. The National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) and A&A partnered for this study covering the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Big and Bulky U.S. Last-Mile Delivery Market segment to identify current market size, historical growth and outlook, key providers, customers and verticals served, e-commerce’s role, employment, and other trends. This report details and compares the use of independent contractors versus employee drivers, customer and revenue trends by vertical industry, and the growing use of freight brokerage to source last-mile carrier capacity.
The 3PLs analyzed had last-mile delivery revenues from $7 million to $1 billion and represent approximately 40% of the estimated $9.3 billion U.S. Third-Party Logistics Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery Market. A&A estimates the U.S. 3PL Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery Market experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2017 through 2021 and will have a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 through 2025. These projections make Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery one of the fastest growing 3PL segments over the next three years.
In this report, last-mile delivery is defined as the transportation of big and bulky shipments (not parcel) from an origin to a destination within the United States where they will be used or consumed. These can be business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments. Typically, last-mile e-commerce orders are shipped as small packages and transported by parcel carriers. However, with expanding e-commerce product categories such as furniture and appliances, other last-mile options are growing in significance. Third-party logistics providers with fleets of independent contractors and freight brokerage operations deliver many last-mile orders. In addition, Less-than-Truckload (LTL), Last-Mile, Household Goods, and Truckload (TL) carriers are expanding last-mile services for big and bulky items to accommodate the rapid growth in e-commerce retail sales.
The final transportation leg for an e-commerce order—the last mile—may be short, but it can also be extremely costly. Transportation costs for a shipment from a distribution center or fulfillment center to a customer’s doorstep can account for 30%–40% of the total cost of transportation. Last-mile provider revenue per shipment is low by traditional LTL standards and averages less than $90 per shipment. Total shipment revenue varies depending upon the value-added services performed at the time of delivery. A whole bedroom delivery and setup can generate $250 while a less service intensive shipment may only generate $50.
For more information on this report, “Making it Count: Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery in the United States” and other market research, please visit: https://www.3plogistics.com/product-category/guides-market-research-reports/market-research-reports/.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 40 3PLs, supported 24 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
For more information, please contact:
Amy St. Peter at +1-414-545-3838, or email Amy@3PLogistics.com
ABOUT THE NATIONAL HOME DELIVERY ASSOCIATION (NHDA)
In 2013 ten of the leading home delivery companies specializing in the “white glove” delivery of appliances, furniture and large electronics to homes came together to address common interests. These ten firms founded the National Home Delivery Association with a shared commitment to enhancing the industry through training, setting standards for customer service and enhancing the profile of this vital segment of America’s retail economy. The NHDA has grown to over 70 member companies representing the leading companies in this segment of the logistics industry. Collectively, NHDA members account for over 70% of residential “bulky goods” deliveries and setups, utilizing thousands of delivery teams and logistics professionals across the country.
The National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) is committed to advancing the interests of individuals, companies, and organizations that deliver furniture, appliances, and electronics to the home by promoting the highest standards of professionalism and customer service. It can be found online at:
https://www.nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com.
For more information, please contact:
William Lecos at +1-703-931-6324, or email blecos@lecosandassociates.com
Source:
Armstrong & Associates, Inc.
13400 Bishops Lane | Suite 70
Brookfield, WI 53005 USA
Phone: +1-414-545-3838 Fax: +1-414-545-3906
Website: www.3PLogistics.com
Amy St. Peter
