Findings for Recovery Issued Against Former Adena Village Clerk

Columbus – Findings for recovery totaling more than $28,000 were issued Thursday against the former Adena Village Clerk in Jefferson County for late fees, payroll overpayments and other issues identified following an investigation of questionable expenditures, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Auditors determined Roberta Gaffney was responsible for $18,162 in late fees, interest, sales tax, and tax overpayments; $4,232 in payroll overpayments; $2,993 in repair payments for Village employee Joseph Bizic’s personal vehicle; and $2,783 in improper donations of Village funds to nonprofit organizations.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit determined the scope of Gaffney’s negligence, as described in the audit of Adena’s financial activities in 2019 and 2020 and an accompanying special audit. A copy of the full report is available online via Audit Search.

Gaffney died in May 2021. Thursday’s findings for recovery included $28,291 against her and her bonding company. Former Village Council President Mark Anderson is liable for $5,747 of the total, and Bizic is liable for $3,146, though he has repaid about $2,975.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov