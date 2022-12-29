Findings for Recovery of $73,267 Issued Against Former Jefferson County General Health District Assistant Administrator

Columbus — Findings for recovery of $73,267 were issued Thursday against the former assistant administrator of the Jefferson County General Health District over an improper pay raise and other issues, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

The total includes a salary increase totaling $63,107 that Annette Stewart was paid between April 2017 and September 2019 but not authorized to receive. An investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit revealed that Stewart had falsified minutes of the Jefferson County General Health District Board to reflect approval of her salary increase, then submitted the documents to the Jefferson County Auditor. She was indicted in Jefferson County Common Pleas Court in January 2022 but was acquitted following a jury trial in September.

The findings for recovery announced Thursday included $8,522 in credit card purchases Stewart made and $1,638 in reimbursements she received that had no proper public purpose.

The findings were included in an audit of the District’s financial activities in 2020 and 2021. A full copy of the report is available online via Audit Search.

Among other corrective actions, the District has increased its review and documentation of approved salary increases.

