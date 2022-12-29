Boralex will hold a conference call to discuss its acquisition of a 50% interest in five wind farms totalling 894 MW in the United States

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or “the Corporation”) announces a conference call to be held on Thursday, December 29, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to present the details of this morning's announcement regarding its largest acquisition to date, consisting of EDF Renewables North America’s interest in five operating wind farms with a total installed capacity of 894 MW located in Texas and New Mexico.



Date and time

Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET

In the presence of:

Patrick Decostre, President and CEO, Boralex

Bruno Guilmette, Vice President and CFO, Boralex

Stéphane Milot, Senior Director – Investor Relations

To attend the conference

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tpsfbu96

To attend the event by phone: Click here to register for the earnings call. Once you have completed your registration, you will receive a confirmation email containing the link and your personal PIN to connect to the call. If you lose this link and your PIN, you will be able to register again. You must register if you wish to attend the call by phone.



Financial analysts, investors, media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on Boralex’s website at www.boralex.com. A full replay will also be available on Boralex’s website until December 29, 2023.

You can consult the press release issued this morning about this announcement on Boralex's website.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 4 GW in wind and solar projects and close to 800 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information:

Media – Canada Investor Relations Camille Laventure

Advisor, External Communications

Boralex Inc.

438-883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Stéphane Milot

Senior Director – Investor Relations

Boralex Inc.

514 213-1045

stephane.milot@boralex.com Media – United States

Darren Suarez

Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications, North America

Boralex Inc.

518 728-4187

darren.suarez@boralex.com

Source: Boralex Inc