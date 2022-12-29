Euroseas Ltd. Announces the Sale of 5,610 teu Container Vessel, built in 2001

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has agreed to sell M/V Akinada Bridge, a 5,610 teu intermediate containership vessel built in 2001, at a gross price of $14.2 million. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its buyers in the beginning of January 2023.



Fleet Profile

After the sale of M/V “Akinada Bridge”, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet and employment profile will be as follows:

Name

Type

Dwt

TEU

Year Built

Employment(*)

TCE Rate ($/day)

Container Carriers MARCOS V

Intermediate

72,968

6,350

2005

TC until Dec-24 $42,200 plus 12 months option option $15,000 SYNERGY BUSAN(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Aug-24 $25,000 SYNERGY ANTWERP(+) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until Dec-23 $18,000 SYNERGY OAKLAND(*) Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until May-26 $42,000 SYNERGY KEELUNG(+)

Intermediate

50,969

4,253

2009

TC until Feb-23

$14,500 EMMANUEL P (ex-SEASPAN MELBOURNE) (*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2005 TC until Mar-25 $19,000 RENA P (ex-SEASPAN MANILA)(*)

Intermediate

50,796

4,250

2007

TC until April-24 $20,250 then Then until Feb 25 CONTEX(**) with $13,000 floor and $21,000 ceiling EM KEA(*) Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-23 $22,000 EM ASTORIA(*)

Feeder



35,600



2,788



2004



TC until Feb-23 $65,000 then until Feb-24 $50,000 then until Feb-25 $20,000 EVRIDIKI G(*) Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000 EM CORFU(*) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000 DIAMANTIS P(*) Feeder 30,360 2,008 1998 TC until Oct-24 $27,000 EM SPETSES(*) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Aug-24 $29,500 JONATHAN P (*) Feeder 23,357 1,740 2006 TC until Sep-24 $26,662(***) EM HYDRA(*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until April-23 $20,000 JOANNA(*) Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 TC until May-23 $14,500 AEGEAN EXPRESS(*) Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 TC until Apr-25 $41,000 Total Container Carriers 17 666,038 53,261





Vessels under construction Type Dwt TEU To be delivered Employment(*) TCE Rate ($/day) GREGOS (*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q1 2023 TC until Mar-26 $48,000 TERATAKI (*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q2 2023 TC until June-26 $48,000 TENDER SOUL Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2023 LEONIDAS Z Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q1 2024 MONICA Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q1 2024 STEPHANIA K Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024 PEPI STAR Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024 DEAR PANEL Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024 SYMEON P Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024 Total under construction 9 290,208 22,200





Notes: (*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+). (**) CONTEX stands for the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index. (***) Rate is net of commissions (commissions are typically 5-6.25%)

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

After the sale of the M/V Akinada Bridge, the Company will have a fleet of 17 vessels comprising of 10 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 17 containerships have a cargo capacity of 53,261 teu. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the Company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 teu.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Visit our website www.euroseas.gr