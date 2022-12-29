Procaps to Present at 2023 Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps” or the “Company”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, today announced that it will present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:00 am PST. At that time, Procaps will present its 2023 growth plans to investors.

Ruben Minski commented “We look forward to updating our investors on our growth plans for 2023. Our business faced some industry challenges in late 2022, notably with significant currency depreciation and continued inflation costs. We are adjusting our strategies to address these challenges and protect our top and bottom lines. We will provide more detail on both our growth and expense reduction strategies as part of this presentation. While we want to communicate that Q4 has been more challenging than expected, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and appreciate the urgency to employ key initiatives to protect shareholder value.”

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ: PROC) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in the Americas and more than 5,300 employees working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products, prescription pharmaceutical drugs (Rx), nutritional supplements, and high-potency clinical solutions.

For more information, visit www.procapsgroup.com or Procaps’ investor relations website investor.procapsgroup.com.

