Provident Bancorp Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Provident Bancorp (“Provident”) (NASDAQ: PVBC) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Provident stock. Provident investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

On November 17, 2022, analyst firm The Bear Cave revealed that Provident potentially has ballooning bad debt expenses relating to some of its cryptocurrency related loans and transactions. The report also highlights that after Provident’s Chief Lending Officer retired in November 2021, the Company disclosed “a $984,000 expense relating to an agreement between the Bank and the President and Chief Lending Officer in connection with his retirement.”

On this news, Provident stock fell sharply during after-hours trading on November 17, 2022.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing.

