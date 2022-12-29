Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,656 in the last 365 days.

Olink to participate in the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK), today announced its participation in the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Company management will present on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at 7:30 am PT.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.olink.com/news-events/events.

About Olink
Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

IR contact
Jan Medina, CFA
VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Mobile: +1 617 802 4157
jan.medina@olink.com  

Media contact
Andrea Prander
Corporate Communications Manager
Mobile: +46 768 775 275
andrea.prander@olink.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Olink to participate in the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.