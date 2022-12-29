iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / iMetal Resources, Inc. IMRADTFFA ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on December 20, 2022.

At the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, 7,445,052 shares were voted and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

Re-elected the incumbent four directors for the ensuingyear as follows:

Director Votes For % Satvir S. Dhillon 7,384,967 99.19% Scott Davis 7,384,967 99.19% Tim Henneberry 7,384,967 99.19% Robert Coltura 7,440,967 99.95%

Appointed Davidson & Company, LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Approved the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan as required under amended TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4. Approved the Company's new Restricted Share Unit and Deferred Share Unit plan as required under amended TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4.

Details of the matters approved at the meeting are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated November 07, 2022 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an advanced exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

